2024 MINI Cooper Electric Gets New Sport Trim
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 13, 2023
MINI has expanded the Cooper Electric hatchback lineup with the introduction of a new Sport variant. As the name suggests, the Sport receives sportier design updates compared to the standard Cooper E and SE though the running gear remains unchanged over the Cooper S Electric.
Cosmetically, the Sport gets a revised Octagonal grille and bumpers and sits no 18-inch Lap Spoke 2-tone allow wheels. Adding to the sportier looks are JCW brake callipers finished in red, a contrast-finished roof and door mirrors, and bonnet stripes.
Stepping inside the car, the seats are upholstered in black synthetic leather with red stitching and inserts. The same carries over to the dashboard and door cards as well. As with the Cooper E and SE, the focal point of the interior is the large central OLED screen that provides all relevant vehicle information.
As mentioned above, the running gear has not changed as compared to the Cooper SE. The Sport too features a 54.2 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor developing 215 bhp (160 kW) and a maximum torque of 330 Nm. The Sport can drive up to 402 km (WLTP claimed) on a single charge.
The car supports 95 kW of DC charging, allowing a 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in under 30 minutes at quick-charging stations.
In terms of technology the car is packed with Parking Assistant Plus feature that has 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround cameras. In the Explore mode, the car can be parked with the help of a smartphone without being the driver on the inside.
Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI brand said, “The all-electric MINI Cooper in the new Sport trim combines a passion for iconic design, legendary performance and sustainable mobility. It is the epitome of efficiency and driving pleasure.”
