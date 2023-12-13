Login

2024 MINI Cooper Electric Gets New Sport Trim

New Sport trim adds sportier styling to the Mini Cooper Electric lineup.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 13, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

    MINI has expanded the Cooper Electric hatchback lineup with the introduction of a new Sport variant. As the name suggests, the Sport receives sportier design updates compared to the standard Cooper E and SE though the running gear remains unchanged over the Cooper S Electric.
     

    Cosmetically, the Sport gets a revised Octagonal grille and bumpers and sits no 18-inch  Lap Spoke 2-tone allow wheels. Adding to the sportier looks are  JCW brake callipers finished in red, a contrast-finished roof and door mirrors, and bonnet stripes.
     

    Stepping inside the car, the seats are upholstered in black synthetic leather with red stitching and inserts. The same carries over to the dashboard and door cards as well. As with the Cooper E and SE, the focal point of the interior is the large central OLED screen that provides all relevant vehicle information.
     

    As mentioned above, the running gear has not changed as compared to the Cooper SE. The Sport too features a 54.2 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor developing 215 bhp (160 kW) and a maximum torque of 330 Nm. The Sport can drive up to 402 km (WLTP claimed) on a single charge.

    The car supports 95 kW of DC charging, allowing a 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in under 30 minutes at quick-charging stations.
     

    In terms of technology the car is packed with Parking Assistant Plus feature that has 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround cameras. In the Explore mode, the car can be parked with the help of a smartphone without being the driver on the inside.
     

    Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI brand said, “The all-electric MINI Cooper in the new Sport trim combines a passion for iconic design, legendary performance and sustainable mobility. It is the epitome of efficiency and driving pleasure.”

    # Mini Electric# Mini Cooper Sport# Mini Cooper Electric Sport
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2022 Toyota Camry
    9.1
    0
    10
    2022 Toyota Camry
    • 8,000 km
    • Hybrid
    • Automatic
    ₹ 45.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Audi Q3
    7.3
    0
    10
    2018 Audi Q3
    • 88,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 18.45 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
    8.8
    0
    10
    2022 Hyundai Alcazar
    • 24,110 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 20.75 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
    7.6
    0
    10
    2014 Hyundai Grand i10
    • 53,763 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 3.95 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
    6.3
    0
    10
    2014 SsangYong Rexton W
    • 72,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 5.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
    7.0
    0
    10
    2013 Hyundai Elantra
    • 64,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 6.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
    7.8
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra XUV500
    • 65,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 10.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Toyota Camry
    2016 Toyota Camry
    • 85,000 km
    • Hybrid
    • Automatic
    ₹ 17.00 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    • 70,123 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 20.00 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Audi A6
    7.2
    0
    10
    2015 Audi A6
    • 49,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 14.75 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

    Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    Jeep Grand Wagoneer

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

    Hyundai New Creta
    Hyundai New Creta

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

    BMW 4 Series
    BMW 4 Series

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

    Skoda Enyaq iV
    Skoda Enyaq iV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

    Nissan New X-Trail
    Nissan New X-Trail

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

    Upcoming Bikes

    Honda Activa 7G
    Honda Activa 7G

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 80,000 - 95,000

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Yamaha MT-03
    Yamaha MT-03

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Suzuki SV 650
    Suzuki SV 650

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

    Yamaha New YZF R3
    Yamaha New YZF R3

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

    Yamaha XSR155
    Yamaha XSR155

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

    Husqvarna Norden 901
    Husqvarna Norden 901

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Yezdi Roadking
    Yezdi Roadking

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Benelli Leoncino 800
    Benelli Leoncino 800

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

    Benelli 402 S
    Benelli 402 S

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect
    Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect
    c&b icon
    By Seshan Vijayraghvan
    calendar-icon

    4 hours ago

    The teaser videos released by Kia tell us that the new Sonet will come with a refreshed exterior styling, along with new features and tech.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet
    Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    6 hours ago

    The Urus will be used by the state police for special purposes, including transporting organs and plasma, in Rome, Italy.

    Last Unit Of The Chrysler 300C Rolls Off The Production Line At Brampton
    Last Unit Of The Chrysler 300C Rolls Off The Production Line At Brampton
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    6 hours ago

    The final model, a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by a 6.4L V8 Hemi engine, was celebrated by the Brampton team.

    2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line Facelift Revealed Globally
    2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line Facelift Revealed Globally
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    6 hours ago

    The 2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line facelift gets a visual nip and tuck along with new features added to the cabin.

    Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
    Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    6 hours ago

    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted testing in the near-production guise and is expected to make a global debut next year, followed by the India launch soon after

    Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
    Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    7 hours ago

    The carmaker is understood to have stopped taking orders for the vehicle in Europe and Japan.

    Mahindra Group Donates Rs 1 Crore To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone In Tamil Nadu
    Mahindra Group Donates Rs 1 Crore To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone In Tamil Nadu
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    8 hours ago

    R. Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra, presented the contribution to Chief Minister Shri M. K. Stalin.

    Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
    Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    10 hours ago

    Maruti Suzuki is also offering loaner cars and has partnered with cab service providers

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    11 hours ago

    The production version of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been unveiled after a limited edition Motoverse Edition was unveiled last month.

    Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
    Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    12 hours ago

    The range topping variant of the electric SUV will put out close to 600 bhp

    MINI Unveils All-Electric Cooper for Urban Driving
    MINI Unveils All-Electric Cooper for Urban Driving
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    3 months ago

    The all-electric MINI Cooper is available in four distinctive trims: Essential, Classic, Favoured and John Cooper Works Trim

    Next-Gen Mini Cooper Hatchback, Countryman Electric To Debut On September 1
    Next-Gen Mini Cooper Hatchback, Countryman Electric To Debut On September 1
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    3 months ago

    The Mini Cooper electric will be front-wheel drive only while the new Countryman will be the company's first all-wheel drive electric car.

    Mini Unveils Limited-Edition Cooper SE Charged Edition
    Mini Unveils Limited-Edition Cooper SE Charged Edition
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    4 months ago

    The vehicle is limited to only 20 units and is priced at Rs. 55,00,000

    Mini Unveils Next-Gen Cooper's Detailed Interior with Advanced Tech Features
    Mini Unveils Next-Gen Cooper's Detailed Interior with Advanced Tech Features
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    4 months ago

    Mini reveals detailed interior and advanced tech in next-gen Cooper, including circular OLED display and cloud-based navigation.

    New Mini Cooper EV Cabin Revealed With Refreshed Design Approach
    New Mini Cooper EV Cabin Revealed With Refreshed Design Approach
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    4 months ago

    The cabin appears to be fully digitalised while retaining the brand's iconic car elements

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • 2024 MINI Cooper Electric Gets New Sport Trim
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved