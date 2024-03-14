Login
Production-Spec MINI Aceman EV Pictures, Details Emerge Ahead Of April 24 Debut

New Mini crossover will slot in below the Countryman in the brand’s line-up and borrows design elements from its larger stablemate.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 14, 2024

Highlights

  • New Aceman will sit below the Countryman in MINI's line-up
  • Will offer up to 400 km of range on a single charge
  • Global debut on April 24, 2024

First pictures of the production-ready MINI Aceman EV have surfaced online ahead of its debut on April 24 at the Beijing Auto Show. Images and specifications of the all-new electric crossover were published online by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) providing a proper look at the new SUV.

 

Also read: Mini Countryman C Revealed As New Entry Model To Mini's SUV Range
 

The Aceman looks the part of a shrunken MINI Countryman though there are plenty of distinct styling elements to set it apart. The Aceman’s angular headlamps get their own distinctive design while the partially closed-off grille extends to the base of the bumper. Down the sides, the Aceman makes more prominent use of cladding along the wheel arches and lower half of the doors, with the front doors also wearing what looks to be the variant badging on a plaque embedded into the cladding. The Aceman also features a thinner C-pillar compared to its larger SUV sibling though the overall proportions are similar.

 

Also read: New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
 

New Aceman looks like a shrunken-down MINI Countryman

 

Moving to the rear, the bumper makes prominent use of cladding while the tail lamp design too differs from the Countryman's, though the Union Jack pattern can still be made out in the lights.

 

The details provided also confirm the MINI Aceman will be available in standard, S and John Cooper Works (JCW) forms, though only specifications for the former two have been listed. The JCW model will get JCW alloy wheels, sportier bumpers and glossy body cladding compared to the matt finish on the standard models.

 

Also Read: Mini Countryman S All4 Specifications Revealed
 

Images of the interior have yet to be revealed, though we expect it to follow the same minimalist design as the new Cooper hatchback and the Countryman.

 

Will initially be available in two specifications - standard and S

 

In terms of size, the Aceman will measure 4,076 mm long (4,094 mm for the S), 1,754 mm wide, 1,515 mm tall and sit on a 2,606 mm wheelbase. On the powertrain front, the Aceman will be offered with two battery packs – a base 40 kWh unit and a larger 54.2 kWh unit offered with the Aceman S. The former will be paired with an electric motor developing 181 bhp and 290 Nm and will offer up to 300 km of range. The larger battery pack will be paired with a more powerful electric motor set-up developing 215 bhp and 330 Nm and will offer up to 400 km of range.

 

It remains to be seen if the JCW variant will offer any additional power over the Aceman S or simply add additional features and sportier styling elements.

 

Source

