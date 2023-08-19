2024 Toyota GR Supra Gets Minor Updates

The Toyota GR Supra has received some minor updates for the 2024 model year. The car manufacturer introduced the 45th Anniversary Edition variant earlier this year which pays homage to the iconic Mk4 Supras. While most of the Toyota GR Supra lineup for 2024 remains unchanged, there are a few updates. The 2024 model will be available in four different grades: 2.0, 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and the limited-run 45th Anniversary Edition, which is based on the 3.0 Premium grade and will be produced in only 900 units.

The 45th Anniversary Edition comes in either fiery orange Mikan Blast or icy white Absolute Zero. Built on the 3.0 Premium grade, some highlights of this special edition include a manually adjustable rear spoiler, 19-inch matte-black forged aluminium wheels, Brembo black-painted fixed-callipers disc brakes with the GR logo, Supra side graphics, and orange strut tower braces. These additions are reminiscent of the Mk4 model.

This special edition joins the lineup of GR Supra models equipped with either a 2.0-litre or 3.0-litre engine. The 45th Anniversary Edition is powered by the same B58 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine found in the regular GR Supra, delivering 382 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.

The GR Supra continues to offer performance-oriented standard features across all models, including a double-joint-type MacPherson front suspension and multi-link independent rear suspension, sport-calibrated electronic power steering, and dual rear exhaust outlets. All models come equipped with high-performance Michelin Super Sport tyres for optimal grip on the rear-wheel-drive platform.

Inside the 2024 GR Supra, the 3.0 Premium grade introduces luxury with power-adjustable leather-trimmed seats. A new hazelnut seat and interior colour option are added for 2024, alongside the existing black option. The 2.0- and 3.0-grade base models come with standard black soft-touch Alcantara and leather-trimmed sports seats. The 8.8-inch touchscreen display can be controlled through a rotary touch controller. The GR Supra 3.0 Premium grade, including the 45th Anniversary Edition, features a 12-speaker, 500-watt JBL Premium Audio System.

The special edition's cabin boasts heated black leather-trimmed sport seats, a black leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel, and a full-colour Head-Up Display (HUD). The 45th Anniversary Edition also includes Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (AT models), Cruise Control (MT models), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and standard Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function.