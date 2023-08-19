Login

2024 Toyota GR Supra Gets Minor Updates

The 45th anniversary edition is limited to 900 units and pays homage to the iconic MK4 Supra
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

19-Aug-23 02:37 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The special edition is based on the 3.0 premium grade
  • It comes in either the fiery orange Mikan Blast or the icy white Absolute Zero shade
  • The 45th Anniversary Edition boasts several additional features to distinguish itself

The Toyota GR Supra has received some minor updates for the 2024 model year. The car manufacturer introduced the 45th Anniversary Edition variant earlier this year which pays homage to the iconic Mk4 Supras. While most of the Toyota GR Supra lineup for 2024 remains unchanged, there are a few updates. The 2024 model will be available in four different grades: 2.0, 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and the limited-run 45th Anniversary Edition, which is based on the 3.0 Premium grade and will be produced in only 900 units.

The 45th Anniversary Edition comes in either fiery orange Mikan Blast or icy white Absolute Zero. Built on the 3.0 Premium grade, some highlights of this special edition include a manually adjustable rear spoiler, 19-inch matte-black forged aluminium wheels, Brembo black-painted fixed-callipers disc brakes with the GR logo, Supra side graphics, and orange strut tower braces. These additions are reminiscent of the Mk4 model.

 

Also Read: Toyota Unveils Limited Edition GR Supra 45th Anniversary Model in the US

 

This special edition joins the lineup of GR Supra models equipped with either a 2.0-litre or 3.0-litre engine. The 45th Anniversary Edition is powered by the same B58 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine found in the regular GR Supra, delivering 382 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.

 

The GR Supra continues to offer performance-oriented standard features across all models, including a double-joint-type MacPherson front suspension and multi-link independent rear suspension, sport-calibrated electronic power steering, and dual rear exhaust outlets. All models come equipped with high-performance Michelin Super Sport tyres for optimal grip on the rear-wheel-drive platform.

Inside the 2024 GR Supra, the 3.0 Premium grade introduces luxury with power-adjustable leather-trimmed seats. A new hazelnut seat and interior colour option are added for 2024, alongside the existing black option. The 2.0- and 3.0-grade base models come with standard black soft-touch Alcantara and leather-trimmed sports seats. The 8.8-inch touchscreen display can be controlled through a rotary touch controller. The GR Supra 3.0 Premium grade, including the 45th Anniversary Edition, features a 12-speaker, 500-watt JBL Premium Audio System.

The special edition's cabin boasts heated black leather-trimmed sport seats, a black leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel, and a full-colour Head-Up Display (HUD). The 45th Anniversary Edition also includes Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (AT models), Cruise Control (MT models), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and standard Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function.

 

# Toyota Supra Models# Supra Limited Edition

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Honda City
7.4
0
10
2016 Honda City
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Toyota GR Supra Gets Minor Updates
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn