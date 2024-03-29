Login
2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Unveiled At The New York International Auto Show

The 2025 Santa Cruz receives an updated exterior design, interior upgrades, and new safety features
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Exterior changes include a new front fascia, grille, wheel designs, and daytime running lights.
  • The interior receives a panoramic curved display housing.
  • Retains the same set of powertrains.

Hyundai took the wraps off the 2025 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle at the New York International Auto Show this week. The 2025 Santa Cruz receives an updated exterior design, interior upgrades focused on technology and functionality, and new advanced safety features. 

 

Also Read: Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys

 

On the outside, the 2025 Santa Cruz gets a revised front end with a larger grille sporting expanded air intakes. The headlamps have been redesigned with new LED daytime running light signatures. New wheel designs and colours like Rockwood Green and Canyon Red further differentiate the updated model.

 

Perhaps the most significant change is found inside the cabin with the addition of a panoramic curved display. This combines an optional 12.3-inch driver information cluster with a 12.3-inch audio-video navigation touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard across all trims. The infotainment system supports Over-the-Air updates, and new Bluelink+ connected services provide additional convenience features like the Hyundai Pay in-car payment system.

 

Also Read: Genesis Neolun Concept Unveiled; Brand’s First Full-Size Electric SUV

 

The restyled centre stack incorporates new physical buttons and knobs for climate and audio controls. The overall interior design has been enhanced with greater storage, including a new shelf above the glovebox. Other updates include a new steering wheel, revised air vents, and a rear centre armrest with cupholders.

 

On the safety front, Santa Cruz adds Forward Attention Warning to help combat distracted driving. The rugged XRT trim also benefits from Surround View and Blind-Spot View Monitor cameras.

 

Under the hood, Santa Cruz continues with its two available powertrains, a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine making 193 bhp or a turbocharged 2.5-litre petrol engine putting out 285 bhp. Both are mated to an eight-speed automatic.

 

# Hyundai Santa Cruz Sport# 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz# News
