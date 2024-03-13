Login
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys

A model year update for Chinese EV firm Build Your Dreams’ SUV also brings new exterior and interior colour schemes and additional features.
By Amaan Ahmed

1 mins read

Published on March 13, 2024

  • 2024 BYD Atto 3 gets a larger, 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen borrowed from the Seal sedan.
  • New design for the 18-inch alloys, ‘Cosmos Black’ exterior paint and a new black-and-blue interior scheme added.
  • Atto 3 is BYD’s highest-selling model in India at present, and is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) firm Build Your Dreams has rolled out an updated version of its electric SUV, the BYD Atto 3, overseas. As part of a model year update, the Atto 3 – which is the company’s highest-selling battery electric vehicle in several markets, including in India – has received a handful of cosmetic changes inside and out, along with an upgraded infotainment system and a few new features.

 

Also Read: BYD Topped Midsize EV Sales In India In 2023, Outpacing Hyundai, BMW And Kia

 

Badge on the boot lid shortened to ‘BYD’; note gloss black D-pillar insert.

 

While the design and most styling cues have been left untouched, the 2024 Atto 3’s exterior colour palette now includes a ‘Cosmos Black’ shade. Along with that, the chrome window surrounds have been replaced with gloss black trim, as has the silver D-pillar insert, which is also now finished in gloss black. The SUV gets a new design for its 18-inch alloys, and the ‘Build Your Dreams’ logo on the boot lid has been shortened to just ‘BYD’.

 

Larger central touchscreen borrowed from the Seal sedan; dark blue-and-black colour scheme is new.

 

The biggest change with the 2024 BYD Atto 3 comes on the inside, as it now features a larger, 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen (12.8-inch previously) borrowed from the recently-launched BYD Seal sedan. There’s also a new interior colour scheme, combining dark blue with black. Also added is an ‘intelligent start’ system, which will let the driver start the car by pressing the brake pedal.

 

Also Read: Customer Referrals Make Up 25% Of BYD’s Total EV Sales In India: Sr. VP Sanjay Gopalakrishnan

 

The Atto 3, which is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom), helped BYD rise to the top of India’s midsize EV sector in 2023, and pip established German and Korean carmakers to first place in the Rs 30 lakh - 70 lakh price bracket. With only two models in its India lineup, the e6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV, BYD shipped 2,038 vehicles in CY2023 – an over five-fold increase in its annual sales compared to 2022 – as per registration data on the VAHAN portal. Expect these updates to make their way to the Atto 3 on sale in India in the coming months.

