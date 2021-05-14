5 Benefits Of Buying A Used Premium Motorcycle

A good motorcycle can be your best companion at times. From riding down to the local market to buy groceries, to going on a 1,000-kilometre journey to find yourself, a motorcycle can play different roles in your life. Philosophy aside, there are those who have achieved both these extremes on a simple moped, however, a capable, purpose-built motorcycle can make things much more convenient and enjoyable. However, such motorcycles always come at a premium, keeping them out of reach for many. So, if you are looking for a premium motorcycle on a budget, then going for a pre-owned bike is the most practical and economical option. And here are 5 major benefits of buying a used motorcycle.

1. The Price Factor

The simple and most obvious benefit is, of course, the price factor. Used motorcycles are way more affordable than their brand-new counterparts, and in some cases, the difference could be as big as 50 per cent. So, if you are patient enough to find the right deal then you'll not only end up saving a lot of money but also buy your dream motorcycle which, as a brand-new vehicle, might have been out of your budget.

2. No Extra Cost

There are no added costs involved when it comes to the pre-owned motorcycles segment. All the overhead costs like registration, road tax and other RTO charges have already been paid by the first owner. Whereas you, as a used motorcycle buyer, only need to pay a fixed amount which you and the existing owner of the vehicle decide upon, based on the current valuation of the bike.

3. Better Return On Value

The depreciation rate of a used premium bike is much lower than that of a brand-new vehicle. A motorcycle loses nearly 50 per cent of its value within the first 5 years of its purchase, post which the rate of depreciation slows down. Considering an average premium bike owner sells his/her motorcycle in 5-6 years, you are not only getting the bike at a much lower price, if you end up selling it after a few years, you can get nearly the same value for it if the vehicle is kept in a good condition.

4. Cost Less To Insure

The older the vehicle, the lesser will be the cost of insurance. Motor vehicle insurance premiums are calculated based on the market value of the vehicle, because a used vehicle has already lost most of its value due to depreciation the insurance premium you end up paying is much less compared to that for a new motorcycle. Just to put things into perspective, the insurance premium for a 5-year-old Triumph Tiger 800 would be around ₹ 2,000 to ₹ 3,000, whereas the same for the latest Tiger 900 would be around ₹ 9,000 to ₹ 10,000.

5. Extra Goodies

Most premium bike owners tend to spend on aftermarket accessories like a nicer exhaust, a better ECU kit, tank pads, and if it's an adventure tourer motorcycle then possibly even some nice auxiliary lights, and panniers. In most cases, the owner sells the bike with all the accessories because most of them are specific to that particular motorcycle. So, in addition to the motorcycle, you can get a bunch of extra accessories that you might not want to pay for afterwards.

