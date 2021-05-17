Buying A Used Two-Wheeler vs A New One: Pros And Cons

Here are the major pros and cons of buying a new two-wheeler vs a used two-wheeler

If you are planning to buy a two-wheeler, well there are two ways you can go about it - buy a brand-new model, or go for a pre-owned one. Now, the latter is a more economical and practical choice, especially if you are planning to get a premium motorcycle. In fact, we have already talked about all the benefits of getting a used premium motorcycle, and you can read that on the carandbike website. Having said that, be it a brand-new two-wheeler or a pre-owned one, both have their own set of pros and cons, and we have listed them down here to help you decide which one works for you.

Buying A New Two-Wheeler

The emotional feeling of buying a brand-new vehicle is certainly unmatched compared to a used two-wheeler

Pros:

When you buy a new two-wheeler from a showroom, be it a motorcycle or scooter, you are getting a vehicle with all the latest features and equipment offered by the manufacturer. Moreover, the emotional feeling of buying a brand-new vehicle is certainly unmatched compared to a used two-wheeler. With a new vehicle, you also get the protection of the manufacturer's warranty, which will cover any malfunction after you have bought the motorbike for the stipulated period. Also, with regards to maintenance, a new two-wheeler will have fewer to no major repairs in the first few years. If you are planning to buy the vehicle on finance, then a new two-wheeler will also attract a lesser rate of interest compared to a used vehicle. Plus securing a bank loan for a new motorcycle or scooter is more seamless and you get way more options to choose from. Also Read: Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021 A brand-new two-wheeler will always be way more expensive compared to a used vehicle

Cons:

The biggest con with regards to a new two-wheeler is the price. They are way more expensive when compared to a used vehicle and you will have to pay that premium to experience that feeling of owning a brand-new vehicle. With a new vehicle, there are a lot of extra costs involved like registration, road tax and other RTO charges. Depending on the kind of two-wheeler you are getting these overhead costs could range from thousands of rupees to a few lakhs. The depreciation rate for a brand-new two-wheeler is much higher than that of a used vehicle. A motorcycle loses nearly 50 per cent of its value in less than 5 years of its purchase.

Buying A Used Two-Wheeler

Used two-wheelers are way more affordable than their brand-new counterparts, and in some cases, the difference could be as big as 50 per cent

Pros:

Price, which was the biggest disadvantage with regards to a new two-wheeler is the biggest advantage when it comes to a used vehicle. Used two-wheelers are way more affordable than their brand-new counterparts, and in some cases, the difference could be as big as 50 per cent. While a new two-wheeler loses nearly 50 per cent of its value within the first 5 years, post that, the rate of depreciation slows down. So you are not only paying much less for a used vehicle, if you decide to sell it after a few years, you can get nearly the same value for it if the vehicle is kept in a good condition. Motor vehicle insurance premiums are calculated based on the market value of the vehicle, because a used vehicle has already lost most of its value due to depreciation the insurance premium you end up paying is much less compared to that for a new two-wheeler. The older the vehicle, the lesser will be the cost of insurance. Buying a used two-wheeler means you will not have control over some aspects of the vehicle - like colour, variants and features

Cons:

Reliability is one of the biggest concerns when buying a used two-wheeler because you do not know the vehicle's history. Especially when you are buying from an unknown private buyer. Even a good-looking vehicle might have some mechanical repairs after a short period. So, get the vehicle thoroughly evaluated by your mechanic before you make the deal. Another disadvantage of buying a used two-wheeler is that you will not have control over some aspects of the vehicle - like colour, variants features, sometimes even that particular model you are looking for. So, you might have to compromise on some factors. Used two-wheelers hardly come with any warranty or maintenance package. Some used vehicle dealer might offer you a warranty of about 6 months but that's about it. Also, older bikes cost more when it comes to maintaining them, and the chances of frequent repairs are much higher compared to a brand-new vehicle.

