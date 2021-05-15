Important Things To Check When Buying A Used Motorcycle

Here, we have listed down some key things you need to check when buying a used motorcycle.

Buying a motorcycle can be a tough job, be it a brand-new bike, or a used one. Right from scouting the internet for that perfect motorcycle, to finding the ideal price point, and in the case of a pre-owned bike, to make all the necessary checks, there are several things to look into. If you are patient enough then you can get that perfect bike you always wanted in the used vehicle market, and also, save yourself a lot of money along the way. And to help you in that process, we have listed down some key things you need to check when buying a used motorcycle.

First and foremost, it is important to know everything about the bike you are buying. So, once you have decided what to buy, which we suggest you do before you start looking for one, get all the information about it. Thorough knowledge of the motorcycle will help you spot the issues when you start looking at all the options. Read descriptions properly as apart from the odometer reading and validity of the insurance, many sellers will also include details about the motorcycle Scout the internet thoroughly and read descriptions properly. Apart from the odometer reading and validity of the insurance, many sellers will also include details like the modifications made to the motorcycle, tyre conditions and sometimes even the reason why they are selling. Know as much about the vehicle as you can, because it will tell you what things to look for when you test ride the bike and also help you negotiate better. Look for the listings with a lot of pictures, this will allow you to check for damages and shortlist your options more efficiently before you head over for a physical inspection. Also, if you have the registration number, then you can also check the Vahan portal to confirm ownership details. Also Read: Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021 Once you have shortlisted your options, call the seller and get all the details that you can get over the phone. Ask them about the paperwork, how long they've had the motorcycle, the reason for selling the bike, are there any issues with the bike that you need to know about. If there is something that you don't like, you'll end up saving an otherwise wasted trip. Check for other small things like the headlights, indicators, horn, tyre condition, brakes, chain & sprocket along with other wear and tear elements If you finally decide to do a physical check then call the owner and request them not run the motorcycle for at least for a few hours before you go and check it. This way you can do a cold start and find out if the bike has any starting troubles. If you get there and the engine's warm, be suspicious. Take a proper, long test ride of the motorcycle, at least 5-10 kilometres. A quick round around the block will not be enough to know about the engine performance of the bike. Also check for other small things like the headlights, indicators, horn, tyre condition, brakes, chain & sprocket along with other wear and tear elements. Take a trusted mechanic along with you so he can make a quick check. Take a proper, long test ride of the motorcycle, at least 5-10 kilometres. A quick round around the block will not be enough to know about the bike Always check the paperwork. Crosscheck whether the vehicle identification number (VIN) matches the registration papers and check the engine number too. If you have the bike's existing insurance number, you can also crosscheck if there have been any previous claims that the owner did not tell you about. Also, if the motorcycle has had previous owners make sure the current owner has the non-objection certificate and ownership transfer papers in order. Get to know the seller. Be friendly and chatty with them and you'll get to know more about the kind of person they are, and subsequently how they look after their bikes. It's always good to buy from a genuine rider because you know they have taken good care of the motorcycle.

