Here's a look a top 5 cars that are available with ventilated seats in India below Rs. 18 lakh

The automakers are now adding luxury car features to the new-age affordable models in a bid to make them more appealing to customers. We have already seen premium features like wireless charging, 360-degree parking camera, cooled seats and many others that were introduced on some economical cars. One such feature is ventilated seats that add more to the creature comfort of the passengers. In a tropical country like ours having a car with ventilated seats is a blessing. On that note, we list down below the top five cars that come equipped with ventilated seats under a price bracket of ₹ 18 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: 8 Cars That Come With Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto In India​

The Kia Sonet gets front ventilated seats on the HTX+ and the GTX+ trims, which is a segment-first feature

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV is one of the most affordable cars that come with a feature-loaded cabin and premium exterior design. One of the main highlights is the addition of the front ventilated seats, which is also a segment-first offering. This feature is offered on the HTX+ and the GTX+ trims only. The South Korean carmaker recently introduced the updated Sonet SUV in the country. The HTX+ variant is priced at ₹ 11.75 lakh, while the GTX+ costs ₹ 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo T-GDi petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed torque converter, and a 7-speed DCT automatic.

The new Hyundai Verna sedan comes with segment-first ventilated seats in the front row

Hyundai Verna

The next one on our list is the Hyundai Verna sedan. It is one of the most affordable sedans in the segment to get front ventilated seats. The carmaker offers this feature on top-of-the-line - SX(O) & SX(O) Turbo variants only. While the SX(O) variant costs ₹ 12.84 lakh, the SX(O) Turbo model is priced at ₹ 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hyundai Verna is offered in India with three engine options and five engine and gearbox combinations - 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel mill. Transmission duties are taken care by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, along with an optional iVT, a 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT.

The Seltos SUV is the second car from Kia to feature front ventilated seats

Kia Seltos

The Seltos compact SUV is the second car from the South Korean automaker that is offered with ventilated seats. The company recently announced prices of the updated Sonet SUV in India alongside the 2021 Sonet SUV. The feature is offered only on the GTX(O) and HTX+ trims. Prices of the GTX(O) variant starts at ₹ 15.35 lakh and the HTX+ variants are priced from ₹ 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated Seltos gets the same powertrain options - 1.5-litre Smartstream petrol, 1.4-litre Smartstream T-GDI petrol, and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT), a 6-speed torque converter, a 7-speed DCT automatic and a 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission).

The Hyundai Creta gets front ventilated seats only on the SX(O) trim.

Hyundai Creta

Like the Verna, the South Korean carmaker also offers front ventilated seats on the Creta compact SUV. The Creta gets front row ventilated seats only on the SX(O) variant. While the petrol SX(O) variant costs ₹ 16.65 lakh, the diesel SX(O) AT model is priced at ₹ 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV comes with an option of three engines which includes 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre VGT diesel and 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual as standard, along with an optional torque convertor (1.5-litre diesel), 7-speed DCT (1.4-litre turbo petrol), and the iVT automatic (1.5-litre petrol).

The 2021 MG Hector SUV gets cooled-seats only on the Sharp trim

MG Hector 2021

MG Motor India launched the 2021 Hector SUV in the country earlier this year. The Chinese-owned British carmaker brought a few features to the SUV, including cooled seats. This feature is available only on the Sharp trim. The Sharp variants of the Hector with ventilated seats are priced in the range of ₹ 17.39 lakh to ₹ 19.05 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Mechanically, the Hector 2021 comes in three powertrain options - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual as standard along with optional DCT and CVT automatic units.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.