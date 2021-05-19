8 Cars That Come With Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto In India

In-car connectivity is becoming more and more popular among Indian car buyers right now. Today a considerable number of customers opt for car variants that get connectivity features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which are usually higher-level trims. As always, with time technology also evolves, and currently, wireless tech has become a major trend when it comes to cars, be it wireless phone charges or wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. In fact, the latter two are a fairly new addition in the mass-market segment, and we already have an array of popular car models that offer these features. Here we have listed 8 cars that offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Nissan Magnite

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered with the XV and XV Premium variants of the Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite was one of the initial models to offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technology, and the first one to get it in the subcompact SUV segment. The feature is offered with the XV and XV Premium variants of the Magnite, and if you get the optional Tech Pack, you will also get a wireless charger, JBL speakers, ambient lighting, and air purifier among other features.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger only gets wireless CarPlay and Android Auto with the top-end RXZ variant.

Like the Magnite, the Renault Kiger is based on the same CMF-A+ platform, and thus share most of its traits as well. This includes wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. However, unlike the Magnite, the Kiger only get them on the top-end RXZ variant. That said, Renault too offers an optional Smart+Pack with the Kiger which comes with features like a wireless charger, front parking sensor, ambient lighting, and air purifier among other features.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with the mid-spec variants like HTK+ and HTX variants

The Kia Sonet recently received a minor update, and long with the new Kia logo, the company also added wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the features list of the subcompact SUV. The feature has been introduced for the mid-spec variants like HTK+ and HTX, which do not get the carmaker's UVO connected car technology.

Hyundai i20

Only the Sportz variant of the Hyundai i20 gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The Hyundai i20 is right now the most feature-packed model in the premium hatchback space, and the only car in its segment to offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Similar to Kia, the wireless connectivity feature was introduced with variants that do not get the company Bluelink connected car system, and in this case, it's only the Sportz variant of the i20.

Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna recently received wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and they are currently offered with the S+ and SX trims of the compact sedan

The Hyundai Verna is possible the most recent model to get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in India. The carmaker recently added the wireless versions of these two connectivity features to the Verna's features list, and similar to the i20, here too they are offered only with the mid-spec variants. This includes the S+ and SX trims of the compact sedan. The top-spec SX(O) and SX(O) Turbo get Bluelink connected car tech instead.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos also recently received wireless phone projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and it's offered with the HTK and HTK+ variants

Like the Sonet, the Kia Seltos too recently received a bunch of new features, and that includes wireless phone projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As already mentioned, these wireless connectivity features are only offered with the mid-spec - HTK and HTK+ variants, as all trims above it get the UVO connected car technology. Right now, the Seltos is the only model in the compact SUV segment to offer this feature. However, Hyundai is gearing up to roll out a similar update for the Creta, and then there is the upcoming Skoda Kushaq, which too will get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Jeep Compass

The gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across all its variants.

The Jeep Compass facelift was launched a few months back, and with the updated model, the American SUV maker introduced several new connectivity features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In fact, the popular mid-size SUV offers these two wireless smartphone connectivity features as standard across all its variants.

Volkswagen T-Roc

The VW T-Roc is offered in only one variant in India thus the feature is offered as a standard fitment, as part of its AppConnect system

The Volkswagen T-Roc is yet another mid-size SUV, apart from the Compass, which offers wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV is offered in only one variant in India thus the feature is offered as a standard fitment, as part of its AppConnect system. The company recently launched the 2021 model in India.

