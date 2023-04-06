5 Decades Of Volkswagen Passat - To Be Showcased At Classic Expo

After a three-year break, Volkswagen will be at this year’s Techno Classica from April 12 to 16 presenting its historic models. The appearance in Essen is all about the Passat this time around. 50 years is a long time and Passat has delivered every single time.

VW Passat represented the start of a major Volkswagen product campaign and signalled a new era for automotive technology. It was the Italian car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro who was responsible for the design. The original design of the car, referred to as the EA 272, was scrapped at the last minute for cost reasons. Giugiaro later went on to develop a more rational model based on the Audi 80 B1. This gave birth to the hatchback that went on to become one of the brand’s most successful models to date.

The Volkswagen Passat made its debut in 1973 as a two- and four-door notchback. The estate version followed in January 1974. The original Passat remains a design icon to this day. Giugiaro’s other creations also included the Scirocco I and Golf I, which were both launched the same year.

“Immer wieder neu”: always reinventing itself – this is the motto Volkswagen Classic has chosen to mark the anniversary. The Passat is and has always been a car with all-around qualities, and the car has continued to improve and develop across eight generations.

Over the decades, the Passat has showcased bold new design ideas, whilst passing on its tried and tested strengths from one generation to the next – Clearly visible to date.

The Volkswagen Classic stand will also feature five other vehicles that represent the historic origins of the Passat:

Passat B1 LS from 1973

The Passat B1 LS began production on 14 May 1973. The family notchback was launched with a small boot lid without a load-through hatch. The Passat B1 LS from 1973 forms part of the collection of Volkswagen’s Auto Museum Foundation. It has a vehicle identification number 2, making it the oldest Passat in the world. Clearly, a very special car.

Passat B1 L Estate from 1974

January 1974, Wolfsburg-based VW added the Passat Estate to its range. Practical and perfectly formed, it was a roaring success right from the start. As it passed through various model generations, the Passat Estate was a lovable family car.

The 1974 Passat B1 L Estate in Atlas White from the Volkswagen Classic vehicle pool has already shown at numerous driving events that you can have plenty of vintage driving fun in the past. The car just makes 55 Ps and is still great fun to drive.

Passat B2 CL Formula E from 1983

The car was introduced in October 1980. This second generation was larger than its predecessor the B1, making it barely recognisable over the previous generation. To begin with, the Passat II was offered as a hatchback sedan and as a five-door estate. In combination with the 75 PS 1.6-litre engine, the Passat B2 was initially also offered as a Formula E version. which was basically a start/stop system.

The Passat B2 CL Formula E in Diamond Silver Metallic is part of the Volkswagen Classic vehicle collection and will also be celebrating an anniversary in Essen's show. The car received its type approval on 5 April 1983, meaning the car turns 40 this year!

Passat B3 Estate GT G60 Syncro from 1991

The third Passat generation was launched in 1988 and featured a completely new design, package, technology and interior. It was available as either a notchback saloon or an estate.

The GT specification package had a G60 with a 1.8-litre engine, 118 kW (160 PS) and Syncro four-wheel drive was well-acknowledged throughout the industry. The Passat B3 Estate GT G60 Syncro from 1991 is considered a modern classic.



Volkswagen AutoMuseum Foundation: Passat B2 Electronic from 1983

This year’s show will see the AutoMuseum Foundation represented on the Volkswagen stand. The Passat B2 Electronic, a one-off model from 1983 is seen there.

The concept car represented a lifestyle version of the Passat with four-wheel drive, a turbocharger and extensive features such as a navigation system, infotainment and a number of electrical controls. Back in the day, they were called microelectronics. The car was a vision of the future that would surely have won many fans.

For the first time, several brands from the Volkswagen Group will come together on one stand to reflect the motto “Leidenschaft verbindet” (“passion connects”). Volkswagen Classic, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Oldtimers, Audi Tradition, Škoda, the Autostadt, the AutoMuseum Foundation and Volkswagen Classic Parts can all be found in Hall 3.

The Techno Classica will be held from 12 to 16 April at the trade fair centre in Essen, Germany. The show features more than 1,250 exhibitors from over 30 countries in an area of 120,000 square metres spread across ten halls, the Grugahalle and four open-air areas. Also in attendance will be more than 200 classic car clubs, as well as many parts dealers. The organisers expect to welcome around 200,000 visitors. As if that wasn’t enough, there will also be around 2,700 historic vehicles for sale.