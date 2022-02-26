5 Questions You Need to Ask When Choosing a Mechanic to Fix Your Car

Choosing a mechanic for your car can be daunting and is a big deal. You don't want untrained hands working on your car. We have prepared a list of questions you can ask your next mechanic to see if they are the right fit. Let's dive in!

How Many Cars Like Mine Have You Worked On?

You should ensure that your mechanic has experience fixing cars of the same make and model. Some cars require special attention, such as diesel trucks. You will have a good experience if your mechanic has experience working on cars like yours.

Do you give estimates beforehand?

It would be best to inquire whether your mechanic gives estimates before working on your car. The estimate process can be tricky, and you need to ensure beforehand that you get an estimate without splashing any cash.

We recommend that you get the estimates clearly in writing so that every expense is known beforehand. You should also be clear that you should get a call beforehand for approval if any extra parts are required.

A thing to note here is that an estimate is just an estimate, and no mechanic will be able to give you a precise figure without checking the car first. Ensure that you get a trustworthy mechanic who will provide you with the correct estimates and complete information.

Is There A Warranty On Service And Parts?

While the professionals might do a good job, the car parts are far from perfect. It might happen that the mechanic has done their work correctly, but the car part fails. Many repair shops handle this situation by providing a warranty up to a certain limit. Ensure that you ask for this information beforehand and understand the policies. Some shops also give warranties based on mileage.

How Will Unexpected Costs Be Handled?

The mechanic might give you an estimate for specific work but then find out that something else is also wrong with your car. You should know how the mechanic will handle those expenses in such a case. It can be a huge differentiator between a hefty bill and a small one. This way, you will know that there might be some unexpected expenses and you will be ready with the information beforehand.

How Long Have You Been in Business?

Good mechanics have a long list of happy customers and experiences. A good mechanic most certainly has been at work for a long time and has great reviews of their work. A good track record means that you can trust the mechanic and be assured that they will do a good job fixing your car.

Conclusion

Getting a good mechanic can be the difference between a good car repair and a bad one. Do your due diligence before you send your car away for repair.