5 Things You Must Know Before Buying A Used Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is one of the most popular subcompact SUVs in India right now. In fact, the Nexon was the best-selling SUV during the 2021 calendar year, and even today accounts for an average monthly sale of 14,000 to 15,000 units (including Nexon EV) a month. This also makes it the best-selling Tata car in India right now. While a brand-new Tata Nexon is also reasonably priced, if you have a tight budget, and looking for a capable used subcompact SUV, then a used Tata Nexon can be a good option. However, before you start looking for one, here are 5 things you must know.

1. The Tata Nexon is a well-built car with solid construction. In fact, the Nexon holds a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP, making it one of the safest cars in India. However, we must tell you when the car was initially tested in 2018 it received a 4-star rating. But the same year Tata updated the car which then received the first car in India to get a 5-star safety rating.

The Tata Nexon holds a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP.

2. The Nexon is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, and both are turbocharged units that offer good power output. Having said that, we think the diesel version of the SUV performs much better, and that would be our pick. Also, both the petrol and diesel models come with an optional AMT unit.

3. The Tata Nexon also come with good driving dynamics. The subcompact SUV handles quite nicely, and the ride quality is also good. Having said that, there is a tad bit of body roll, and you can feel the bulk of the car, especially while taking a corner. Also, the Nexon's clutch pedal is a bit too tall.

The Tata Nexon comes with a spacious cabin and decent creature comforts.

4. The Nexon received a facelift in early 2020, and based on the variant you get, it will offer features like projector headlamps LED DRLs, sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, rear AC vents and more. However, a lot of these features were missing in the pre-facelift model, and even visually that car looks a bit dated.

5. Now, depending on the variant and model year, you can get a used Tata Nexon for anywhere between Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 11 lakh or higher. So yes, it's not exactly very cheap but compared to the on-road price of a brand-new Nexon, which can go from Rs. 8.6 lakh to Rs. 16.65 lakh, a used model will certainly be a lot more affordable.