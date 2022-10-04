5 Things You Must Know If You Are Planning To Buy A Used Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market right now. First launched in 2015, the Creta has been the best-selling SUV in India multiple times and even today it accounts for an average monthly sale of over 12,000 units. Last year, Hyundai introduced the second-generation model of the compact SUVs featuring new design and styling, modern tech and features and new powertrains. However, with that, the price of the SUV has also gone up, and today a brand-new Creta is priced from anywhere between Rs. 12.22 lakh to Rs. 21.50 lakh (on-road, Delhi). But if you are on a tight budget, then we’d suggest looking for a used Creta, and here are 5 things you know about it before you start looking for one.

1. It’s the first-gen Creta that you will find in larger numbers in the used car space, and it’s not a bad choice at all. The SUV is still very relevant in terms of styling and the features it has to offer. In fact, if you get the higher spec variant you are likely to get features like o auto headlamps, ventilated seats, sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more.

2. The previous-gen Creta was also offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. In fact, the SUV came with 3 engine options, namely - a 1.4-litre petrol, a 1.6-litre petrol, and a 1.6-litre diesel. The latter two also came with automatic variants.

3. The fit and finish of the old Hyundai Creta were good, even by today’s standards, however, the cabin design might look a bit dated. Also, while the cabin is decently spaced, the smaller windows at the rear and the all-black interior create a claustrophobic environment.

4. The ride quality of the Hyundai Creta is quite nice, and it easily takes on all the undulations on the road with ease. Even the handling is good, however, you will feel some amount of body roll while taking corners.

5. The Hyundai Creta had good resale value which means, even a used model won’t come cheap. You won't find a decent quality Creta below Rs. 8 lakh, and for a newer version, the prices could go as high as Rs. 17 lakh. However, this also means that if you sell the car after a few years you can get good value for it.