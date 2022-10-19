5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used 3rd Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is arguably one of the most popular hatchbacks sold in India. First launched in 2005, India has received three generations of a compact hatchbacks, and even the third-gen model, which was launched in 2018, has already received a facelift. Now, a brand-new third-gen Swift is priced around Rs. 6.57 lakh to Rs. 9.88 lakh (on-road, Delhi), however, if you have a tighter budget, you can consider going for a used model. The current-gen Swift has been in the market for 4 years now, and you are likely to find a decent number of models in the used car market. However, before you start looking for one, here are 5 things you need to know.

1. The built quality of the third-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is much better compared to the previous version of the car. Moreover, it's built on the company's Heartect platform, which is more rigid and the car also feels more sure-footed.

The Swift was also offered with a 1.3-litre diesel engine, mated to a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit.

2. While now the Swift is a petrol-only car, before April 2020, it was also offered with a 1.3-litre diesel engine, mated to a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. The engine offered 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. That said, if you are looking for a petrol car, the Swift's 1.2-litre motor is also quite good. The motor is quite peppy and makes 82 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque.

3. The third-gen Swift comes with nicer features that the previous-gen model did not get. Like - projector headlamps, LED DRLs, sporty alloys, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, auto climate control and more. However, most of these are limited to the higher-spec variants.

4. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has never received a satisfactory safety rating from the Global NCAP. In fact, the previous-gen car had received a zero-star safety rating, however, the third-gen model holds a 2-Star rating.

5. The third-gen Swift is still a relatively new car, so, even a used one will only be slightly cheaper. Depending on the model year and variant, you can get a used Swift for around Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 7.5 lakh. However, Maruti Suzuki cars retain good value, and even if you decide to sell yours after 3-4 years, you are bound to get good returns.