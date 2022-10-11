Actor Divyendu Sharma Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV Worth Rs. 1.16 Crore

You may remember him as Liquid from the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Panchnaama, but actor Divyendu Sharma has gone on to do some great roles over the last decade in films and on OTT. More popularly known as Munna Bhaiya from the Mirzapur web series, the actor is a popular face on the internet and recently decided to celebrate his success by bringing home the Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV. The brand's top-of-the-line luxury offering remains a popular choice with celebrities and Sharma joins the likes of several celebrities who own a GLS in the entertainment industry. The Mercedes-Benz GLS is offered in the single, top-spec 400 d 4MATIC variant, priced at Rs. 1.16 crore (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Not A Scam! Actor Pratik Gandhi Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS

Images of Divyendu taking the delivery of his GLS are now going viral on the internet. The actor can be seen posing with the SUV finished in the Cavansite Blue shade. Given the model is offered in the top-spec variant, you get all the bells and whistles including dual screens with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 13-speaker audio system, MBUX UI, as well as an MBUX rear tablet. The SUV comes with the AIRMATIC Package that brings an active damping system to the air suspension, which helps offer that brilliant ride quality.

The GLS is also equipped with multi-beam LED headlamps, ambient lighting, five-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, ventilated seats, adaptive cruise control, and more. On the safety front, the GLS is equipped with a 360-degree parking camera, blind spot assist, soft closing doors, Active Braking Assist, a Pre-Safe system, and more. Power comes from the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine tuned for 326 bhp available between 3,600-4,200 rpm and 700 Nm of peak torque at 1,200-3,200 rpm. The oil burner is paired with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The mammoth sized-offering can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds and has an electronically-limited top speed of 238 kmph.

The GLS is powered by the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine tuned for 326 bhp and 700 Nm

On the work front, Divyendu Sharma was last seen in Thai Massage. He is also the Rahul Dholakia directorial Agni, along with India Dial 100 and The Last Raid on Netflix. He will also be seen in the show The Railway Men.