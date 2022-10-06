Not A Scam! Actor Pratik Gandhi Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs. 1.16 Crore

Pratik Gandhi is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry, rising to the top tier with the Hansal Mehta directorial, Scam 1992. The Surat-born actor has been enthralling the masses with his recent performances, Gandhi decided to celebrate Dussehra in a special way by bringing home the Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV. Also known as the S-Class of SUVs, the GLS is available in a single fully-loaded variant - GLS 400d 4MATIC - priced at Rs. 1.16 crore (ex-showroom, India). The actor took delivery of his newest prized possession recently at a dealership in Mumbai, images of which are going viral online.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLS Review: The S-Class Of SUVs

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a popular choice with many celebrities for its luxurious cabin and brilliant ride quality

Finished in the pristine white shade, the GLS is a popular choice amongst celebrities simply for its luxurious cabin and brilliant ride quality. It's equally powerful with power comes from the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine tuned for 326 bhp at 3,600-4,200 rpm and 700 Nm of peak torque available between 1,200-3,200 rpm. The motor is paired with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. All Wheel Drive (AWD) is available as standard on the SUV. The seven-seater offering can sprint from 0-100 kmph comes up in 6.3 seconds and has an electronically-limited top speed of 238 kmph.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is big on comfort with top-notch materials covering the cabin surface. You get dual screens with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 13-speaker audio system, MBUX UI, as well as an MBUX rear tablet. There's also a Rear Comfort Package Plus that adds an extended centre armrest between the two seats in the second row for enhanced comfort. The model also comes with the AIRMATIC Package that brings an active damping system to the air suspension, which helps ace that brilliant ride quality.

Also Read: Actors Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Bring Home 2 Swanky New Cars, But Why No Seatbelts?

Other features include multi-beam LED headlamps, ambient lighting, five-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, ventilated seats, adaptive cruise control, a powered tailgate, and more. The GLS is equipped with a 360-degree parking camera, blind spot assist, soft closing doors, Active Braking Assist, a Pre-Safe system, and more on the safety front.

On the work front, Gandhi will be seen in several projects including Kahani Rubberband Ki, Dedh Bigha Zameen and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?