Actor Kiara Advani Brings Home The Audi A8 L

Actor Kiara Advani is one of the most popular stars in the Bollywood industry. She achieved critical acclaim for her performances in the movies like M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She gained further success in the films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Laxmii and Shershaah. The actor is in for some end of the year celebrations and has brought home the Audi A8 L. Audi India recently shared the development on its social media handles. The A8 L is the brand's flagship luxury saloon and packs some impressive levels of power and performance, along with a host of tech.

Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We're happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience.#FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L pic.twitter.com/CuGimQDJok — Audi India (@AudiIN) December 15, 2021

The Audi A8 L, which was launched in India in 2020, managed to impress the carandbike jury enough to be crowned the CNB Luxury Car Of The Year 2021. India gets only the long-wheelbase edition that comes with the upright single-frame grille, sharply designed headlamp cluster with Matrix LEDs, and the full-length light strip at the rear. It also gets rear-wheel steering to help change directions, reduce the turning radius and ease parking in tight spots. The cabin has been completed updated and the model comes with Virtual Cockpit, ambient lighting, perforated seats, dual touchscreen systems for the infotainment system and other consoles.

The Audi A8 L comes powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol engine coupled with an electric motor that belts out 336 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The car clock triple-digit figures in 5.7 seconds.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has several projects lined up including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, RC 15, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Govinda Naam Mera. She was last seen in the film Shershaah.