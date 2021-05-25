After Worli, Mumbai Gets Its Second Aesthetic LED Traffic Light In Goregaon

  • Home
The second LED aesthetic traffic light has been set up at a traffic signal in Goregaon at the Oberoi mall junction, with more such poles in the pipeline around different parts of the city's suburbs.
25-May-21 04:58 PM IST
Highlights
  • The LED traffic light pole is located in Goregaon near Oberoi Mall
  • The LED pole aims to improve visibility & road safety for motorists
  • More such LED traffic light pole are planned in Mumbai's suburbs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up an aesthetic LED traffic light pole in the suburb of Goregaon in Mumbai. This is the city's second such traffic light after the first one was set up at a traffic signal in Worli earlier this year. The pole is a part of a project by Maharashtra state minister of environment and guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs Aaditya Thackeray and was introduced to Mumbaikars for the first time in January this year.

Making these traffic light poles special are the LED lights that glow and change their colours to red, green, and yellow - like a traffic signal. At Goregoan, two poles have been set up with the lighting system at Shyam Bapu Chowk on the Western Express Highway as well as at Arun Kunar Vaidya Marg.

The LED traffic lights not only add to the aesthetic appeal in the city but also increase visibility for motorists. The BMC believes that the new lights will tend to act as a safety cap against road accidents. That said, the report says authorities found that setting up the poles and bending the LED lights in angles did pose a challenge for them.

Tthe report quotes Sunil Prabhu, Shiv Sena MLA from Dindoshi, who said a request for an LED traffic signal pole at Goregoan was sent to the local BMC office last month. He adds that these are the first of high-end traffic poles that have been set up at the suburban belt of the city, which will be expanded to others parts of Mumbai as well.

Source: FPJ
