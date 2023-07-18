All-Electric BMW i5 Touring Spied During Testing

BMW's plans for the M5 Touring have been confirmed, but the automaker is also making progress with the standard 5 Series Touring models. Recently, the all-electric i5 Touring was spied in its testing phase on public roads, shedding its previous heavy camouflage and providing keen-eyed viewers with a clearer view of its design and features.

The i5 Touring shares its front end with the previously unveiled i5 sedan but will have a distinctive grille. BMW has taken care to conceal the rear of the wagon, including taillights and the entire fascia. Additionally, the front fender badges are covered, possibly to keep the trim level details hidden.

As such, details of the powertrain for the i5 Touring are not revealed so far, but we can presume that it will share the same mechanicals as the i5 Sedan. The i5 eDrive40 model features a rear-mounted motor producing 335 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. An over-boost function further enhances torque output to 317 lb-ft, allowing the sedan to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 120 mph.

For the performance-oriented i5 M60 variant, two electric motors deliver a combined output of 590 hp and 605 lb-ft of torque. With this setup, the electric sedan can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 mph. The i5 sedan comes equipped with an 84.3-kilowatt-hour battery, offering an estimated range of 295 miles for the eDrive40 model and 256 miles for the M60 xDrive variant. Given the increased weight of the wagon body style, it is likely that the i5 Touring will have slightly lower range figures.

The i5 Touring is anticipated to be launched this year alongside its non-electric counterpart. BMW has also teased the M5 Touring, which is expected to arrive at dealerships across the globe in early 2024. Although it isn't certain if the i5 Touring will arrive for the Indian market.



