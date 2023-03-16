BMW Teases Upcoming i5 And 5 Series Ahead Of Launch

The eighth generation of the BMW 5 series along with the all-new i5 electric sedan have been the most awaited models from the manufacturer. As we await its launch, the auto maker has sent out a press release letting out minor details about the cars. The manufacturer also confirmed that the launch of the 5 series will be taking place in October 2023 with the i5 to follow sometime in 2024.

BMW iDrive curved display

The new 5 series will feature BMW’s iDrive curved display that has previously been featured in cars like the 7 Series and iX. The curved display consists of the instrument cluster merged with the central infotainment screen into a single unit and will feature the brand's new BMW Operating System 8.5. The manufacturer also stated that the car will feature flexible powertrain architecture meaning that it can accommodate both ICE and EV units. Along with launching the i5 which will be the fully electric version of the 5 series, BMW could also launch plug-in hybrid versions of the car. The i5 will be built as a sedan as well as a touring wagon.

BMW i5 M50 testing at Nurburgring

BMW will also launch a fully electric M-branded performance model as a part of the 5 series’ line up. The vehicle will most likely be called the i5 M50 and be powered by a dual motor setup like the i4 M50. The electric motor in the i4 M40 makes 530.64 bhp and 794.5 Nm Only time will tell if it churns out more power or not.

The 5-series will be manufactured at BMW group plant at Dingolfing

The new BMW 5-series and its subsequent models will be produced at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, which is the company’s largest manufacturing site in Europe. 2023 marks 50 years of production at the Dingolfing Plant which first started in 1973. The other cars that are manufactured at the plant include the BMW 7 Series and 8 Series luxury models and the all-electric BMW iX. The electric motors and the high-voltage batteries for the BMW i5 will also be manufactured at the same plant.

Image Source: Motor1