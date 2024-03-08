Login

All-New Dodge Charger Daytona Debuts As Brand’s First EV; V6 Engines To Arrive in 2026

The Charger Daytona coupe will launch in global markets later this year with the Daytona sedan and the internal combustion Charger Sixpack arriving in 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Charger Daytona to develop up to 661 bhp
  • Daytona range will come with a 100 kW batteyr pack and offer up to 510 km of range
  • Internal combustion Charger Sixpack models to arrive in 2025

In line with Stellantis’ push towards electrification Dodge has unveiled the all-new Charger Daytona and it's gone all-electric. The muscle car will arrive in international markets in the second half of 2024 as the brand’s first electric vehicle and the first Stellantis model to be based on the STLA Large platform. The brand however has said that it will not yet be completely stepping away from internal combustion with the Charger to get twin-turbo V6 engine options in 2025.
 

Under the hood, the Charger Daytona EV packs a punch, boasting an impressive 661 bhp in Daytona Scat Pack and 489 bhp in the Daytona R/T. All-wheel drive is standard across both models. The Charger EVs will also come with a 100.5 kWh battery pack and will offer a range of up to 510 km on a single charge. Dodge also says that the Charger Daytona features near 50/50 weight distribution and will feature the largest tyre package yet seen on a Charger.
 

Dodge claims a 3.3 second 0-96 kmph sprint time for the EV.

Speaking on the design, Dodge has tried to retain the muscle car proportions of the outgoing Challenger with the long bonnet, wide and narrow inset grille flanked by the headlamps, prominent haunches and a full-width rear light cluster. Dodge says that the Charger will be offered in both coupe and sedan body styles thus replacing both the outgoing Charger and Challenger.
 

Inside the cabin, the Charger Daytona EV offers a tech-laden cabin with twin screens atop the all-new dashboard. Buyers can opt between a 10.25-inch widescreen or 16-inch cluster screen digital instrument panel with a 12.3-inch touchscreen taking centre stage on the centre console. The gear selector has a unique ‘pistol-grip’ design while the car also features configurable 64-colour ambient lighting. Other features include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a 9-speaker Alpine sound system, connected car tech, line lock, launch control, a drift mode and an optional Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system that Dodge says makes the EV “create a unique exhaust profile with Hellcat levels of sound intensity.” Other features that can be optioned include Brembo brakes, adaptive dampers, high-back seats with fixed headrests and more.
 

 

Moving to the internal combustion models, the Charger Sixpack as the company calls it will arrive in 2025 powered by the company Hurricane twin-turbo V6 petrol engines. The company has confirmed two power outputs for the Sixpack models - 542 bhp and 414 bhp which the company says puts it at par with its outgoing naturally aspirated HEMI V8s.

# Dodge# Dodge Charger# Dodge Charger Daytona# Dodge Charger EV# Dodge Charger Daytona EV# Dodge Charger Sixpack# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
₹ 22,956/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 63,853 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 19 Lakh
₹ 42,553/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Debuts As Brand’s Most Powerful Road Car Yet; Packs Over 1,000 BHP
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Debuts As Brand’s Most Powerful Road Car Yet; Packs Over 1,000 BHP
Honda Cross Cub 110 Launched In Foreign Markets
Honda Cross Cub 110 Launched In Foreign Markets
Upcoming Bajaj CNG Commuter Bike Spied Again
Upcoming Bajaj CNG Commuter Bike Spied Again
Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In-Hybrid Unveiled; Gets An Inline-six Engine, Peak Output Of 620 bhp
Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In-Hybrid Unveiled; Gets An Inline-six Engine, Peak Output Of 620 bhp
Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh
Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh
Top Scrambler Motorcycles To Buy Instead Of Adventure Bikes
Top Scrambler Motorcycles To Buy Instead Of Adventure Bikes
Hyundai Creta N Line Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hyundai Creta N Line Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2024 Indian FTR Gets New Colours
2024 Indian FTR Gets New Colours
Kush Maini Takes Second Place In Saudi Formula 2 Feature Race
Kush Maini Takes Second Place In Saudi Formula 2 Feature Race
Francesco Bagnaia Claims Victory At The 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
Francesco Bagnaia Claims Victory At The 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI Edition Kicks Off Final Year of The V8 SUV
Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI Edition Kicks Off Final Year of The V8 SUV
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Launched In USA
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Launched In USA
American Carmakers Muscle Up On Software, Tech To Keep Horsepower Wars Going
American Carmakers Muscle Up On Software, Tech To Keep Horsepower Wars Going
Here's How Much A Classic 1970 Dodge Charger Is Worth Today
Here's How Much A Classic 1970 Dodge Charger Is Worth Today
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • All-New Dodge Charger Daytona Debuts As Brand’s First EV; V6 Engines To Arrive in 2026
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved