All-New Dodge Charger Daytona Debuts As Brand’s First EV; V6 Engines To Arrive in 2026

In line with Stellantis’ push towards electrification Dodge has unveiled the all-new Charger Daytona and it's gone all-electric. The muscle car will arrive in international markets in the second half of 2024 as the brand’s first electric vehicle and the first Stellantis model to be based on the STLA Large platform. The brand however has said that it will not yet be completely stepping away from internal combustion with the Charger to get twin-turbo V6 engine options in 2025.



Under the hood, the Charger Daytona EV packs a punch, boasting an impressive 661 bhp in Daytona Scat Pack and 489 bhp in the Daytona R/T. All-wheel drive is standard across both models. The Charger EVs will also come with a 100.5 kWh battery pack and will offer a range of up to 510 km on a single charge. Dodge also says that the Charger Daytona features near 50/50 weight distribution and will feature the largest tyre package yet seen on a Charger.



Dodge claims a 3.3 second 0-96 kmph sprint time for the EV.

Speaking on the design, Dodge has tried to retain the muscle car proportions of the outgoing Challenger with the long bonnet, wide and narrow inset grille flanked by the headlamps, prominent haunches and a full-width rear light cluster. Dodge says that the Charger will be offered in both coupe and sedan body styles thus replacing both the outgoing Charger and Challenger.



Inside the cabin, the Charger Daytona EV offers a tech-laden cabin with twin screens atop the all-new dashboard. Buyers can opt between a 10.25-inch widescreen or 16-inch cluster screen digital instrument panel with a 12.3-inch touchscreen taking centre stage on the centre console. The gear selector has a unique ‘pistol-grip’ design while the car also features configurable 64-colour ambient lighting. Other features include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a 9-speaker Alpine sound system, connected car tech, line lock, launch control, a drift mode and an optional Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system that Dodge says makes the EV “create a unique exhaust profile with Hellcat levels of sound intensity.” Other features that can be optioned include Brembo brakes, adaptive dampers, high-back seats with fixed headrests and more.



Moving to the internal combustion models, the Charger Sixpack as the company calls it will arrive in 2025 powered by the company Hurricane twin-turbo V6 petrol engines. The company has confirmed two power outputs for the Sixpack models - 542 bhp and 414 bhp which the company says puts it at par with its outgoing naturally aspirated HEMI V8s.