Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI Edition Kicks Off Final Year of The V8 SUV

Dodge has unveiled the new 2024 Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI as the first in a series of limited-edition "Last Call" models commemorating the final production year for V8-powered variants of its 3-row SUV. The Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI features unique styling and interior details setting it apart from the standard SRT 392 variant. The Durango is likely to be the final model in Dodge’s line-up to feature the HEMI V8 engines with production of the Charger and Challenger reportedly ending late last year.



The special edition is powered by the same 6.4-litre HEMI V8 as the Durango SRT 392, making 469 bhp. It serves as the first in a series of limited-run models marking the send-off for the V8 Durango models as Dodge transitions to electrified powertrains in line with parent company Stellantis' roadmap.



Production of the Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI is capped at 1,000 units, available in four exterior colors - Diamond Black, Destroyer Gray, Vapor Gray and White Knuckle. Unique styling touches include honeycomb exterior striping with yellow accents, black satin wheels, yellow brake calipers, black exhaust tips, and special badges.



Inside, the AlcHEMI gets yellow and silver accent stitching, embroidered seats, a suede steering wheel with LED logo, forged carbon fiber trim, and other unique appointments.



Dodge will roll out additional Durango "Last Call" editions in 2024 including models based off the high-performance Durango SRT Hellcat variant before the V8 model’s production ends. This celebrates the V8's role in establishing Dodge's performance SUV legacy before the brand transitions fully to electrification.



Customers can find available AlcHEMI allocations at dealers via an online Dodge Horsepower Locator starting in late February. The limited edition will enter production in April and reach showrooms in North America in May 2024.



The AlcHEMI underscores Dodge's goal of commemorating the V8 engine across its lineup in 2024, including the Charger, Challenger, and now Durango.