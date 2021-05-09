Amara Raja Batteries Resumes Production At Both Plants In Andhra Pradesh

The company says it will continue to engage closely with APPCB to resolve any potential issues.

Amara Raja Batteries officially announced that it has resumed operations at both plants located in Karkambadi and Nunegundlapalli at Chittoor District with effect from May 8, 2021, after the Hon'ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh granted an interim suspension of the orders passed by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB). Moreover, it will continue to engage closely with the pollution board to resolve any potential issues. The company had received immediate closure orders on April 30, 2021, from APPCB for both its plants in Andhra Pradesh.

The company also mentioned that it is confident of meeting all its supply commitments and assures all its stakeholders that the temporary disruption caused during the last few days will not have any material impact on its operations or order book.

A company spokesperson said, "We have taken proactive measures to ensure that all our obligations to supply products and services to our customers are met in a timely manner without causing any inconvenience, whatsoever. We are assessing the impact of the short term disruption, and gearing up to sufficiently cater to the demands of all our customers and business partners. We also take this opportunity to thank all our employees, customers, partners, vendors and all other stakeholders who reposed faith in us and we will continue to strive to meet all their expectations."

It supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors. Additionally, the company's Industrial and Automotive Batteries are exported to countries in the Indian Ocean Rim.

