Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Ampere Electric, has announced entering a new partnership with EV subscription start-up, eBikeGO, to supply electric scooters. Ampere has bagged large orders from eBikeGO to provide its electric scooters for their fleet, and as part of the deal, the company will supply an initial order of 2,000 electric scooters to the mobility service provider. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer says that this new tie-up will strengthen Ampere's presence in fast-growing B2B shared mobility service segment, and its green mobility footprint in India.

Talking about the latest development, P Sanjeev, COO Ampere Electric, said "Our partnership with eBikeGO is a significant step towards catering the increasing last-mile delivery demands, from leading e-commerce platforms in the country, wanting to deliver their goods always on time, through affordable and cleaner e-mobility solutions. We have established a strong technology & service support to enable fast-growing EV subscription platforms such as eBikeGO. The initial order from them for 2,000 Ampere electric scooters is just the beginning, we can see this partnership going a long way ahead. Our custom designed scooters provide unmatched performance & convenience. Ampere scooters have received good acceptance from leading e-commerce platforms in the country & we are committed to constantly innovate and lead this space in the future."

Ampere says that its electric scooters have seen good acceptance among varied consumer segments, traders and rural entrepreneurs. Moreover, with the coronavirus pandemic, there is a growing aversion towards public transport. So, getting an electric scooter under a subscription model not only makes personal mobility more economical but also help the environment.

Adding more to this, Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO, eBikeGO said, "With easy rental options, now the consumer will have more choice to be on the go, even if they don't own a vehicle. We want to save the consumer from the hassle of vehicle ownership and maintenance. Through this alliance, we will enable the consumer to reduce their dependence on conventional fossil fuel-based vehicles, instead opt for clean and affordable e-scooters".

