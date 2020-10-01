Ampere Electric Updates Electric Scooter Range

Ampere Electric has announced new and enhanced features for its range of popular electric scooters Reo, Magnus, Zeal and V48. The updated scooters boast of enhanced riding experience, as well as providing more comfort to customers. The new variants of Ampere's electric scooters are now available at all leading Ampere dealership outlets in over 180 cities and towns across India. All scooters now claim better range, as well as improved features. Ampere Electric is the wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd.

(The Ampere Reo Elite gets a lead acid battery and has a range of about 55-65 km)

The Reo Plus series will be enabled with new features like USB mobile charging and Ignition Start button and Elite series will come with improved load-carrying capacity & enhanced mileage, while popular performance e- scooter Zeal Ex is now upgraded with 10% better mileage and smoother ride performance. Ampere's entry variant V48 is now equipped with LED headlights and tubeless tyres for better visibility and convenience in rural markets.

The Reo Plus (Lead Acid variant) is priced at ₹ 42,490, the Reo Elite (Lead Acid variant) at ₹ 42,999, the Magnus 60 (Slow Speed) at ₹ 49,999, the Zeal at ₹ 66,949 and the V48 Plus at ₹ 36,190. All prices ex-showroom, Bengaluru.

The Ampere Magnus Pro is offered in four colour options

Speaking on the announcement, P Sanjeev, COO Ampere Electric said, "India is transitioning towards clean mobility and Ampere Electric is playing a significant role in accelerating the process. We have been actively listening to our customers, fan groups & channel partners utilizing covid period for our advantage. With mileage obsession at its peak, an average customer needs longer distance per charge & this new range perfectly meets the requirement of both B2C & B2B customers. These new exciting offerings are designed keeping latest technology offerings & are testament of our endeavor to provide best value for money especially for the savings conscious electric scooter buyer."

Ampere Electric recently announced its partnership with OTO Capital and Autovert Technologies to enable faster adoption of EVs in the country. With these unique financing and leasing options, owning an electric two-wheeler is much more accessible. Ampere has expanded its footprint to 250 EV dealerships across the nation and has widespread customer base with more than 60,000 Ampere electric scooter owners.

