Ampere Vehicles Partners With OTO Capital To Offer Leasing Plans For Electric Scooters

Ampere Vehicles, a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton has partnered with OTO Capital to offer leasing plans for its electric scooters. The leasing option is available from this month and is available only in Bengaluru for now. The leasing service will be extended to other cities including Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Chennai and Cochin by the end of this year. Ampere says the partnership will allow customers to bring home an electric two-wheeler at an affordable lease rental within 48 hours after a quick documentation process. Customers can book the electric scooters on OTO Capital's website or via Ampere's dealerships. They also have the option to have the vehicle delivered to their doorstep.

The leasing plans from OTO Capital are said to be substantially more affordable than other financing schemes

Speaking on the tie-up, P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Vehicles said, "We are happy to partner with OTO Capital to lease our range of bikes. This is an innovative model that will show promising results in the near future and change the way the auto industry operates with more affordable solutions. The association is in line with our efforts to support many prospective e-scooter buyers as they are stressed to save cost owing to the current crisis scenario."

Leasing plans with OTO Capital start at about ₹ 2220 per month for the Ampere Zeal electric scooter, which the company says is about 36 per cent cheaper than other financing options. The electric two-wheeler maker is expected to see a surge in demand for personal mobility that will further help sales grow of EVs in the country. More so, with public wary of mass public transport systems as well as ride-sharing apps.

The Ampere electric scooters can be leased via OTO's website or at Ampere dealerships and can be delivered to the customer's doorstep

The Ampere electric scooter range comprises the Zeal, Reo, Magnus and the recently launched Magnus Pro. Only the Magnus Pro and the Zeal are full-sized offerings with a speed limit of 55 kmph while offering a range of 75-80 km on a single charge. The Lite variants of these scooters have the speed restricted to 25 kmph with a range of 55-60 km. The scooters can be had with either a lead-acid or a lithium-ion battery pack.

OTO Capital recently complete one year of operations and is currently offerings leasing services in Bengaluru and Pune. The company plans to expand to newer cities by the end of this year, while it is also looking forward to expanding business as the demand increases for personal mobility in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company focuses on providing flexible OMI (Ownership Monthly Installment) plans for two-wheeler customers, apart from its services for car buyers. Going forward, the company plans to partner with other OEMs to offer its leasing services.

