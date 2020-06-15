New Cars and Bikes in India

Ampere Magnus Pro Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 73,990

The Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter is the company's new flagship offering and promises a range 80-100 kmph on a single charge with running costs as low as 15 paise per kilometre.

The Ampere Magnus Pro is currently on sale in Bengaluru with national availability within 30-60 days

Highlights

  • The Ampere Magnus Pro is the brand's new flagship offering
  • The Magnus Pro e-scooter promises a range of 10km on a single charge
  • The Magnus Pro will be available across the country by the year-end

Ampere Greaves has launched its all-new electric scooter in the country called the Magnus Pro and it is priced at ₹ 73,990 (ex-showroom India). The new Ampere Magnus Pro is the company's new flagship offering and takes on the commuter petrol-powered 110 cc scooters. The Magnus Pro gets conventional styling that aims to make it more family-friendly but is loaded on features in a bid to make it an attractive proposition. The electric scooter goes on sale today in Bengaluru, while the company will expand the availability of the model in other cities within 30 to 60 days. Bookings for the Magnus Pro begin today!

Also Read: Ampere Magnus Pro Launch Live Updates

Power on the Ampere Magnus Pro comes from an electric hub motor that uses a lead battery pack with a range of 100 km on a single charge in the Eco mode, and 80 km on a single charge in the Cruise mode. The scooter can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 10 seconds and has a top speed of 55 kmph. The electric offering comes with telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers for improved handling and rideability, while there are drum brakes with regenerative braking. Ampere promises the best-in-class powertrain in the electric scooter commuter segment and claims that it is the lightest vehicle in its category with the highest power-to-weight ratio.

bal2udcs

The Ampere Magnus Pro is loaded on the feature front and comes with keyless entry, LED headlamp, USB charging and a limp feature

The Ampere Magnus Pro comes with ample legroom at the front that stands at 450 mm, which the company claims is more than that on the average petrol-powered scooter. The ground clearance stands at 150 mm, ensuring the scooter can take rough roads with ease. The feature list on the electric scooter is elaborate and includes a LED headlamp, digital instrument console, deep under-seat storage space with an LED light, keyless entry, anti-theft alarm, and Combined Braking System (CBS). The scooter also comes with a Limp home feature that offers an extra 10 km of charge when the battery is down to the last 10 per cent.

c2e9vv08

The Ampere Magnus Pro is offered in four colour options

Ampere Greaves says that Magnus Pro's annual ownership costs mount at ₹ 2700, as opposed to ₹ 27,000 on a conventional petrol-powered offering. The electric scooter has a fuel cost of 15 per km. In addition, the company is offering a three years standard and a two-year extended warranty on the Magnus Pro along with an attractive insurance scheme and EMI options starting at ₹ 100 per day. The scooter is offered in four colour options - Bluish Pearl White, Metallic Red, Graphite Black, Golden Yellow

Ampere says the Magnus Pro been through a rigorous testing and validation process. Over 100 tests have been conducted on the scooter including temperature tests, power and acceleration, endurance, energy consumption, and safety. Over 20 vehicles were tested for more than 50,000 km across varied terrains.

