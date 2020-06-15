New Ampere Electric Scooter India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The teaser images of the new electric scooter carries an outline similar to the Ampere Magnus, and it's possible the new eScooter could be a more powerful and feature-loaded version of the former.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By Seshan Vijayraghvan
The new Ampere electric scooter is being launched digitally, & the price announcment will happen online

Ampere Vehicles, the electric two-wheeler maker is set to launch its all-new electric scooter in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. Given the COVID-19 situation and the lockdown, the launch is happening digitally, so the product, its features and price, everything will be revealed online. The teaser images put up by the company also show that the model carries an outline similar to the Magnus, and it's possible the new electric scooter could be a more powerful and feature-loaded version of the electric motor.

The regular Ampere Magnus offers a range of 45-50 km on a single charge and gets a 60V, 20aH lead acid battery. The scooter can be fully charged in 8-10 hours. It gets a 250 W brushless direct current (BLDC) motor which propels the scooter. Furthermore, it has a kerb weight of 94 kg, making it easy manoeuvre and ride. The standard model of the Magnus is priced at ₹ 44,699 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and is manufactured at Ampere's plant in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The details are scarce but based on the teaser images shared by the company, we believe that it could be a pro variant of the Ampere Magnus, which is already on sale in India. The new scooter will get more features and offer improved performance and safety.


