New Ampere Electric Scooter India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Ampere Vehicles, the electric two-wheeler maker is set to launch its all-new electric scooter in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. Given the COVID-19 situation and the lockdown, the launch is happening digitally, so the product, its features and price, everything will be revealed online. The teaser images put up by the company also show that the model carries an outline similar to the Magnus, and it's possible the new electric scooter could be a more powerful and feature-loaded version of the electric motor.

The regular Ampere Magnus offers a range of 45-50 km on a single charge and gets a 60V, 20aH lead acid battery. The scooter can be fully charged in 8-10 hours. It gets a 250 W brushless direct current (BLDC) motor which propels the scooter. Furthermore, it has a kerb weight of 94 kg, making it easy manoeuvre and ride. The standard model of the Magnus is priced at ₹ 44,699 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and is manufactured at Ampere's plant in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The New Ampere Electric Scooter: