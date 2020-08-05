New Cars and Bikes in India
Ampere Electric Launches Battery Subscription Plan In Partnership With Autovert Technologies

Ampere Electric has launched an industry first battery subscription plan in partnership with Autovert Technologies and the prices start at Rs. 1,999 for a monthly battery subscription.

Updated:
Ampere says EVs will become more affordable with battery subscription plans

Highlights

  • Prices for the battery subscription plan starts at Rs. 1,990 per month
  • The battery subscription pilot program is already underway in Bengaluru
  • Ampere has leasing plans for its electric scooters as well

Ampere Electric has come up with an industry first battery subscription plan in the country in partnership with Autovert Technologies. The idea was to offer a unique battery subscription plan for EVs through an IoT (Internet of Things) backed platform. Ampere says that this could lead EVs to becoming more affordable. In fact, the company has already started a pilot program of sorts with a few select dealers in Bengaluru and replicate the approach across India. Citing an example, Ampere said, if a customer chooses to purchase the Magnus Pro electric scooter, he/she could buy the scooter for just ₹ 49,990 with a monthly battery subscription plan of ₹ 1,990. The actual ex-showroom price of the scooter is ₹ 73,990.

Also Read: Ampere Partners With OTO Capital For Leasing Electric Scooter

(Ampere also introduced leasing plans from OTO Capital for its electric scooters)

Commenting on the partnership, P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Vehicles said, "We are happy to partner with Autovert Technologies to introduce this unique battery subscription plan. With this association clubbed with special Ampere freedom offers, we are aiming to make Ampere Vehicles more affordable and accessible for the consumer."

Ampere's partnership with Autovert Technologies also aims to provide a bunch of extended benefits to the customer such as extended warranty of five years, full vehicle service and maintenance for 24 months, discounts on battery replacement and more. Ampere also offers full vehicle subscription plans for the Magnus Pro and Zeal models, starting at ₹ 2,777 per month.

Also Read: Ampere Acquires74 Per Cent Stake In Bestway

(Ampere's battery subscription plans begin at ₹ 1,990 per month))

Ampere Vehicles recently partnered with OTO Capital to offer leasing plans for its electric scooters. The leasing option is available from this month and is available only in Bengaluru for now. The leasing service will be extended to other cities including Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Chennai and Cochin by the end of this year. Ampere says the partnership will allow customers to bring home an electric two-wheeler at an affordable lease rental within 48 hours after a quick documentation process. Customers can book the electric scooters on OTO Capital's website or via Ampere's dealerships. They also have the option to have the vehicle delivered to their doorstep.

