Ampere To Provide 3000 Electric Scooters To Ride Sharing Platform, Bounce

Ampere is customising the scooters for Bounce making it more accessible and convenient for consumers to make a transition towards sustainable mobility solutions.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
Ampere Electric scooters have seen good acceptance for varied consumer segments.

Ampere Electric will be providing 3000 electric scooters to Bounce, the ride sharing platform. This will enable faster adoption of electric scooters and providing sustainable and affordable last-mile connectivity for customers in India. Ampere is customising the scooters for Bounce making it more accessible and convenient for consumers to make a transition towards sustainable mobility solutions.

Recently, Ampere has also announced its partnership with OTO Capital and Autovert Technologies to enable faster adoption of EVs in India.

Speaking on Bounce's partnership, P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Electric said, "Our range of escooters are available across India in nearly 200 cities & towns and rapidly expanding. We are thrilled to partner with Bounce. Ampere along with Bounce is enabling safer and affordable shared mobility solutions for ride share customers."

Post COVID, Bounce transitioned all its offerings to electric solutions. This is in consideration of environmental health and to ensure safety for the consumers. Recently, Ampere has also announced its partnership with OTO Capital and Autovert Technologies to enable faster adoption of EVs in the country. With these unique financing options, owning an electric 2-wheeler is much more accessible. With COVID pandemic, protection of health & wealth has assumed significant importance and Ampere Electric scooters have seen good acceptance for varied consumer segments.

