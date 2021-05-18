carandbike logo
Andrea Dovizioso Signs Up As Italjet Dragster Ambassador

MotoGP star Andrea Dovizioso has been signed up by Italjet as brand ambassador for the Italjet Dragster.

Scooter brand Italjet has signed on Andrea Dovizioso as brand ambassador

Highlights

  • Dovizioso's association will help the brand in Italy and Europe
  • Dovizioso will also help in further development of the scooter
  • The Italjet Dragster is available in either a 125 cc or 200 cc variant

MotoGP star Andrea Dovizioso has entered into a new brand association, and it's scooter firm Italjet. Dovizioso will not only be the face of the brand to boost its profile in both Italy and the rest of Europe, but he will also help with development and settings of the Italjet Dragster, which was revived in 2019 with a futuristic and sharp design. The new Dragster is a successor to the original scooter which was on sale from 1998 till 2003, available in 125 cc and 250 cc variants. The new model has proved to be quite popular in Europe, with the firm currently commanding a waiting list on new orders.

Dovizioso will also help in further development and settings of the Italjet Dragster

"The Dragster is a concentrate of energy. When I saw it for the first time, I was impressed. I'm delighted to contribute with technicians to the development of parts, braking systems and the engine. The details make the difference, and the Dragsters details are very impressive, unlike anything else in this segment," said Dovizioso.

Massimo Tartarini, President and CEO of Italjet, says the Dragster, although being just a scooter, has the same spirit of a performance bike, even though it's worlds away from MotoGP. And naturally, Dovizioso became the perfect fit for the brand, he adds.

The Italjet Dragster may be quite far from MotoGP, but Dovizioso's association will definitely help the brand

"When I designed the new Dragster, I imagined it as a small superbike to utilize in the city. A scooter capable of giving the feeling of a real motorcycle on the track. I desire that the Dragster can express all its potential and be the best in class: for this reason, I thought I have to rely on an undisputed protagonist of Motorsport, a famous pilot all over the world. I immediately thought of Andrea, a person that I've always admired, a professional and a man able to look beyond.

"The big players have flattened out on bikes which are now all very similar with a lack of soul and character neglecting the fact that real motorcyclists choose to ride a bike because of strong emotions that it creates. Even if we are a small company compared to global competitors, we have decided to realize a different urban bike straight out of the box, in the wake of the tradition of ITALJET. The Dragster may be classed as a scooter, but we believe we have created something more and to call it a scooter is not doing it justice," said Tartarini.

Andrea Dovizioso is new Italjet Dragster brand ambassador

A limited edition of the Italjet Dragster sold out even before launch last year, and the new model will be available either as a 125 cc variant, or a 200 cc variant. According to Italjet, the Dragster will be offered on sale in 50 countries across the world. It's unlikely to be launched in India, at least anytime soon.

