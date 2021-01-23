Andreas Mindt Appointed As Director Of Design, Bentley Motors

He succeeds Stefan Sielaff who has left the company after nearly six years to pursue other opportunities.

Bentley Motors has announced the appointment of Andreas Mindt as Director of Design, from March 1, 2021. He succeeds Stefan Sielaff who has left the company after nearly six years to pursue other opportunities. With more than 25 years of automotive design experience, all within the Volkswagen Group, Mindt was most recently Head of Exterior Design for Audi.

Also Read: Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020​

In this six-year period, he oversaw the exterior design evolution of the breadth of the Audi model range, and the launch of the premium SUV coupe the Audi Q8, and the e-tron, Audi's very first full-electric production model.

Mindt will report to Dr. Matthias Rabe, Bentley's Board Member for Engineering. Working at Bentley's headquarters in Crewe, UK. Mindt will lead a team of approximately 50 design experts with responsibility for the exterior, interior and colour and trim design for the full current and future Bentley product portfolio, concept and showcars. Commenting on his new role, Andreas Mindt, said "Bentley is a jewel within the Volkswagen Group. Designing a car, and a future, is always a process based on the performance of many, not one, and so I look forward to working with my colleagues to help define the next phase for Bentley, into an electrified future."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.