Bentley Posts Highest Ever Sales Numbers In 101 Years In 2020

Bentley's biggest growth was reserved for China, posting a sales increase of 48 per cent, 2,880 cars, against 1,940, as the traditional sedan market welcomed the introduction of the all-new Flying Spur, with Bentayga sales remaining strong.

Bentley delivered 735 cars to the Middle East in 2020, against a total of 852 the previous year.
Bentley delivered 735 cars to the Middle East in 2020, against a total of 852 the previous year.

Bentley Motors announced total sales of 11,206 in 2020, an increase of 2 per cent over 2019. Although the pre-COVID sales forecast was much greater, new model introductions fuelled this significant achievement which was the highest sales performance in any of the luxury British marque's 101 years. Bentley's production was shut down for seven weeks beginning in March, and running at a 50 per cent output for a further nine weeks thereafter, as social distancing measures were introduced.

Bentley's home market in the UK continued its consistent strong performance

The Americas remained Bentley's number one region although a strong performance in China, posting an increase of 48 per cent came in a close second. The Bentley Continental GT (24 per cent) and GT Convertible (15 per cent) together accounted for 39 per cent of total sales. However, in spite of the run out of the previous generation model, and delays to market entry of the all-new Bentayga due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SUV was still the biggest selling single model, accounting for 37 per cent of total sales.    

The Americas region delivered 3,035 cars, an increase of four per cent on the corresponding figure for 2019, 2,913. Placing the region as Bentley's number one market, this strong performance was boosted by the introduction of the Flying Spur and a full year of sales of the Continental GT and GT Convertible luxury Grand Tourer.

Bentley's biggest growth was reserved for China, posting a sales increase of 48 per cent, 2,880 cars, against 1,940, as the traditional sedan market welcomed the introduction of the all-new Flying Spur, with Bentayga sales remaining strong.

Bentley's biggest growth was reserved for China, posting a sales increase of 48 per cent

Europe closed the year with the delivery of 2,193 cars, against a figure of 2,670 in 2019, a decrease of 18 per cent with the region impacted because of the market entry delays of the all-new Bentayga.

Bentley's home market in the UK continued its consistent strong performance, recording sales of 1,160 cars. This represented a decrease of 22 per cent over the previous year. Bentley delivered 735 cars to the Middle East in 2020, against a total of 852 the previous year.

Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
