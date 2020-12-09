New Cars and Bikes in India
search

John Giannandrea To Head Apple's Self-Driving Division

Giannandrea isn't just the Siri boss, but it could be said his work touches upon everything Apple does.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
John Giannandrea, Apple's AI Boss, now also heads the company's self driving project expand View Photos
John Giannandrea, Apple's AI Boss, now also heads the company's self driving project

Highlights

  • As Apple veteran Bob Mansfield retires, John Giannandrea takes over
  • Giannandrea is Apple's SVP for machine learning and AI strategy
  • The Apple Car project is now under his charge which could work wonders
Tech News

In 2016, Tim Cook pulled in Bob Mansfield, Apple's former Senior VP of hardware engineering and an old confidant of Steve Jobs out of retirement to lead the Apple Car project which had been given the codename - Titan. Mansfield was known to be a hard taskmaster and was also the man who hired people like Johny Srouji who basically leads Apple's devastating hardware technologies unit which has designed custom silicon from everything from the iPhone to the new Macs. Bloomberg now reports that Mansfield, this around is gone for good and his team have been handed over to John Giannandrea who is its head of AI. Mansfield who had retired earlier, this time around has supposedly retired for good. But under his leadership, the Apple Car project went from developing a car to developing an autonomous car platform. Apple's goals and ambitions were tempered down and made more pragmatic by the seasoned veteran. 

ht6evtmg

(Apple Car Concept)

Now under Giannandrea, the unit has moved logically as a part of Apple's machine learning and AI unit. Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously called the self-driving car project as "the mother of all AI projects". Giannandrea also comes from Google where he was the AI and Search chieftain which basically pioneered the idea of self-driving cars culminating in Waymo. 

The day to day leadership of the Apple car project remains under Doug Field who now reports to Giannandrea. He used to report into Mansfield with over 5,000 people working on the project, so perceptibly nothing much has changed, but a lot could change as self-driving is a more AI-infused topic than just shipping hardware which was an expertise of Mansfield.

Giannandrea isn't just the Siri boss, but it could be said his work touches upon everything Apple does. Be it on-device machine learning in its iOS and macOS platforms, Siri, computational audio and photography that products like the iPhone or HomePods or AirPods spinout. A lot of his input goes into what the Apple Silicon team does. Presumably, he could provide the same team invaluable insight for developing something of its own for its autonomous platform. Giannandrea has a wide-ranging role and that's why Cook was able to pull him out of the coveted role of Google's head of search and AI. 

Newsbeep
liv4ll8c

Mansfield had retired after the launch of the Apple Watch, but was recalled by Tim Cook for Project Titan

Giannandrea just didn't become the boss for Search at Google -- yeah the search company -- by chance. He replaced the legendary Amit Singhal who had rewritten parts of the original PageRank algorithm that Larry and Sergey had launched the company with. Giannandrea had co-founded Tellme networks and MetaWeb technologies, before that he was also the chief technologist at Netscape in the 90s. He was the one at Google who unified AI and search, something that is bearing fruit these days. 

0 Comments

It is just not symbolism that Giannandrea has got the job. He was perhaps the most obvious choice for it from the get-go, but Apple's notorious culture and his rather newness in the company perhaps were deterrents. It perhaps needed the Midas touch of a mythical figure like Mansfield from within the company. But now is the right time to pass on the baton. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Skoda Rapid Achieves Nearly 12 Per Cent Market Share In The Compact Sedan Segment: Zac Hollis
Skoda Rapid Achieves Nearly 12 Per Cent Market Share In The Compact Sedan Segment: Zac Hollis
Ola To Introduce Electric Two Wheeler Range In New Zealand
Ola To Introduce Electric Two Wheeler Range In New Zealand
Jaguar Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of The E-Type With An F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
Jaguar Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of The E-Type With An F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Hero MotoSports Team Rally Announces 3 Rider Squad For 2021 Dakar
Hero MotoSports Team Rally Announces 3 Rider Squad For 2021 Dakar
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Smartron Unveils tbike One Pro Electric Bike
Smartron Unveils tbike One Pro Electric Bike
John Giannandrea To Head Apple's Self-Driving Division
John Giannandrea To Head Apple's Self-Driving Division
2021 Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition Unveiled In The US
Revolt Intellicorp Increases Prices Of RV 400, RV 300 Electric Motorcycles
Revolt Intellicorp Increases Prices Of RV 400, RV 300 Electric Motorcycles
India's First New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Been Spotted In The Country
India's First New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Been Spotted In The Country
2021 Nissan Kicks Makes Global Debut
2021 Nissan Kicks Makes Global Debut
Bosch Plans To Start Full-Scale Production Of Stationary Fuel Cell In 2024
Bosch Plans To Start Full-Scale Production Of Stationary Fuel Cell In 2024
No Model For Sale Here, But India's Small Investors Flock To Tesla Stock
No Model For Sale Here, But India's Small Investors Flock To Tesla Stock
2021 Chicago Auto Show Postponed
2021 Chicago Auto Show Postponed
Skoda Rapid Achieves Nearly 12 Per Cent Market Share In The Compact Sedan Segment: Zac Hollis
Skoda Rapid Achieves Nearly 12 Per Cent Market Share In The Compact Sedan Segment: Zac Hollis
Ola To Introduce Electric Two Wheeler Range In New Zealand
Ola To Introduce Electric Two Wheeler Range In New Zealand
Jaguar Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of The E-Type With An F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
Jaguar Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of The E-Type With An F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
Skoda Auto India Aims To Hit 30,000 Units In Annual Sales Next Year
Skoda Auto India Aims To Hit 30,000 Units In Annual Sales Next Year
Skoda Readies Production Line For New Compact SUV Based On Vision IN Concept; Launch Next Year
Skoda Readies Production Line For New Compact SUV Based On Vision IN Concept; Launch Next Year
TVS Srichakra Announces Rs. 1,000 Crore Capex For Production Expansion
TVS Srichakra Announces Rs. 1,000 Crore Capex For Production Expansion
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Ola To Introduce Electric Two Wheeler Range In New Zealand
Ola To Introduce Electric Two Wheeler Range In New Zealand
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Piaggio Targets 450 Dealerships Across India By 2022
Piaggio Targets 450 Dealerships Across India By 2022
Skoda Readies Production Line For New Compact SUV Based On Vision IN Concept; Launch Next Year
Skoda Readies Production Line For New Compact SUV Based On Vision IN Concept; Launch Next Year

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Ola To Introduce Electric Two Wheeler Range In New Zealand
Ola To Introduce Electric Two Wheeler Range In New Zealand
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Piaggio Targets 450 Dealerships Across India By 2022
Piaggio Targets 450 Dealerships Across India By 2022
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities