Ashish Raorane Sets World's Highest Hill Climb Record On KTM 390 Adventure

Raorane set the fastest known record from Batal to Kunzum La on a KTM 390 Adventure

Pro Moto XC athlete and 2021 Dakar Rally (Malle Moto Class) participant Ashish Raorane, has set the fastest known time record from Batal to Kunzum La in Himachal Pradesh, astride a KTM 390 Adventure. Raorane went head-to-head with 11-time Raid de Himalaya winner Suresh Rana and his rally-spec championship car in the high-speed face-off for the crown on Kunzum Kaiser. The World's Highest Hill Climb Challenge is a 12.5 km treacherous mountain pass stretch from Batal (4000 m) to Kunzum La (4551 m) with 20 hairpin bends. The average temperature is -5 degree Celsius.

Also Read: Ashish Raorane Drops Out Of 2021 Dakar Rally Following Crash

Suresh Rana hit the road first to set the time on his rally-spec championship car. The car started off at a blistering pace, but unfortunately had to bow out of the challenge due to engine block damage on turn 18. A champion athlete and his championship car "DNF" due to engine failure was a testament to the difficulty of the challenge. The time set at turn 18 was a very competitive 11 minutes 49 seconds.

Raorane pushed the KTM 390 Adventure to its limits

Ashish Raorane was next to take on the challenge on the KTM 390 Adventure. He pushed the machine to its limits and continued to lead the time on every turn. He reached the Kunzum La finish line at an impressive time of 13 minutes and 4 seconds, thereby setting the fastest known time record.

Also Read: Ashish Raorane Becomes First Indian To Complete 2019 FIM Baja Championship

Raorane is a marine engineer by profession and takes part in Rally Raid events as a privateer

Raorane is a marine engineer by profession, but has been racing international rally raid championships as a privateer for three years. In 2019, Raorane became the first Indian rider to complete the FIM Baja World Championship, finishing 12th overall. In the 2021 Dakar Rally, Raorane was the only Indian rider to compete in the Malle Moto class, called the 'real' or 'original' that sees riders compete completely unassisted. Following a crash in the fifth stage, Raorane decided to withdraw from the 2021 Dakar Rally, after developing a bad headache with ringing in his ears. In 2020, Raorane also completed the Africa Eco Race.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.