New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Dakar Rally 2021: Ashish Raorane Drops Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 5

Competing in the Malle Moto class, Ashish Raorane Raorane was still conscious post the fall and got back up in an attempt to continue riding till the finish line. However, he decided to call for help after developing a bad headache.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
Ashish Raorane had moved up to P75 at Waypoint No. 8 in Stage 5 before the crash expand View Photos
Ashish Raorane had moved up to P75 at Waypoint No. 8 in Stage 5 before the crash

Highlights

  • Ashish Raorane was the only Indian rider to compete in Malle Moto
  • Raorane had moved up to P75 in Waypoint No. 8, making progress
  • With a possibility of losing consciousness, Raorane had to call for help

In a disappointing end to his maiden Dakar outing, privateer Ashish Raorane has crashed out of the rally following a nasty fall in Stage 5. The rider was thrown off the bike and hit his head in the process but managed to get back on, in an attempt to complete the stage. However, with just a few kilometres left for the finish line, the rider had to give in owing to safety reasons and decided to call for help, ending his Dakar dream. Raorane was the only Indian rider to participate in the Malle Moto class, renamed as 'Original by Motul' this year that sees the riders compete completely unassisted. He also becomes the second Indian rider to withdraw from the 2021 Dakar after Hero's CS Santosh crashed in Stage 4, which leaves Harith Noah as the only Indian competing in the remaining stages.

Also Read: Dakar Rally 2021: Hero MotoSports Riders Move Up Into Top 20; Harith Noah Drops Places In Stage 5

qmgouip8

Ashish Raorane was competing in the Malle Moto Class, renamed to Original By Motul this year that sees rider compete completely unassisted

The fifth stage of the 2021 Dakar Rally posed a massive challenge for competitors with extremely difficult sections amidst sand dunes, rocky terrain, and navigation challenges. Ashish had a good start to the day with smooth navigation and progressed quickly through the difficult sections of the stage. He even managed to pass a few bikes along the way and moved up to P75 at Waypoint No. 8. However, it was in this section that the rider had a crash in the dunes and suffered an impact on his head.

Newsbeep

Fortunately, Raorane was still conscious post the fall and managed to get back up in an attempt to continue riding till the finish line. However, with just one last waypoint left, the rider had developed a bad headache with ringing in his ears, and risked crashing into other vehicles, in case he loses consciousness. Given the risk involved, he had to make the decision to call for help, thus ending his 2021 Dakar journey.

Also Read: Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh In Medically Induced Coma & Stable, Confirms Hero MotoSports

ntahhpbc

This was Ashish Raorane's maiden outing in Dakar

0 Comments

The medical rescue team then tended to Ashish, who was shifted to the nearest hospital in Ha'il. Fortunately, the CT scan has come back clear as well and the 38-year-old is placed under observation though for the next 24-48 hours in the ICU to relieve him of the pain and help make a full recovery.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Dakar Rally 2021: Ashish Raorane Drops Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 5
Dakar Rally 2021: Ashish Raorane Drops Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 5
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero MotoSports Riders Move Up Into Top 20; Harith Noah Drops Places In Stage 5
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero MotoSports Riders Move Up Into Top 20; Harith Noah Drops Places In Stage 5
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh In Medically Induced Coma & Stable, Confirms Hero MotoSports
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh In Medically Induced Coma & Stable, Confirms Hero MotoSports
Mahindra Logistics Introduces Electric Last-Mile Delivery Service
Mahindra Logistics Introduces Electric Last-Mile Delivery Service
Honda Two-Wheeler India Announces Voluntary Retirement Scheme For Employees
Honda Two-Wheeler India Announces Voluntary Retirement Scheme For Employees
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Pre-Bookings To Begin From January 11, Complimentary Comfort Package For Early Buyers
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Pre-Bookings To Begin From January 11, Complimentary Comfort Package For Early Buyers
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
F1: Alfa Romeo Would've Collapsed If Rule Changes Weren't Pushed Back To 2022
F1: Alfa Romeo Would've Collapsed If Rule Changes Weren't Pushed Back To 2022
2021 Tata Safari Will Be 70 mm Longer Than Harrier, Says Pratap Bose
2021 Tata Safari Will Be 70 mm Longer Than Harrier, Says Pratap Bose
MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison
MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison
Tesla's Model Y Sells Out In China 
Tesla's Model Y Sells Out In China 
Mercedes-Benz EQS Will Have An Ultra-Wide Screen 
Mercedes-Benz EQS Will Have An Ultra-Wide Screen 
Upcoming Tata Micro SUV Will Resemble Up To 85 Per Cent Of The HBX Concept: Pratap Bose
Upcoming Tata Micro SUV Will Resemble Up To 85 Per Cent Of The HBX Concept: Pratap Bose
Honda Activa Becomes First Scooter To Have 2.5 Crore Customers
Honda Activa Becomes First Scooter To Have 2.5 Crore Customers
MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 41.70 Lakh
MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 41.70 Lakh
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia
Honda Two-Wheeler India Announces Voluntary Retirement Scheme For Employees
Honda Two-Wheeler India Announces Voluntary Retirement Scheme For Employees
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India

New Car Models

MG Hector

SUV, 13.96 - 17.4 Kmpl
MG Hector
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Fortuner

SUV, 0 Kmpl
Toyota Fortuner
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 29.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 62,234 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A4

Sedan, 17.84 Kmpl
Audi A4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 42.34 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 87,891 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ford EcoSport

SUV, 14.7 - 21.7 Kmpl
Ford EcoSport
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,586 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,120 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia
Honda Two-Wheeler India Announces Voluntary Retirement Scheme For Employees
Honda Two-Wheeler India Announces Voluntary Retirement Scheme For Employees
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities