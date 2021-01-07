Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh In Medically Induced Coma & Stable, Confirms Hero MotoSports

Hero MotoSports Team Rally team has shared a medical update on the condition of rider CS Santosh, who is currently kept in a medically induced coma, following the crash in Stage 4 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. The rider hit his head during the stage and was airlifted to the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh, where he is currently placed in a medically-induced coma. The rider has a dislocated right shoulder and head trauma but the latest scans show that there is no major issue that could impact his full recovery, according to a statement by the team.

Also Read: Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4

A statement from Hero MotoSports read, We are pleased to share that he has no major physical injuries except for the dislocated right shoulder and head trauma. The latest scans have also shown no major issue that could impact his full recovery. The medical team attending to him have decided that the best approach to manage the injury is to reduce the body functions to a minimum and keep him in a sedated condition or an artificial coma. He is receiving the best possible medical care and will continue to be under constant observation for the next few days."

Hero MotoSports' CS Santosh was placed 36th in the overall standings at the start of Stage 4

A recent reported quoted elaborated more on Santosh's crash. Husqvarna's Paul Spierings revealed that he had to resuscitate Santosh after the rider suffered the huge crash before the paramedics arrived. The crash occurred 135 km into the stage at 11.45 am local time.

The statement from Hero MotoSports further read, "We express our deepest gratitude and thanks to the riders who extended their help to Santosh. We also want to thank the organizers for getting the medical and rescue teams on the spot in quick time and airlifting him to reach the hospital quickly. We are also most grateful to all of you for pouring in your prayers and wishes from all over the world for the speedy recovery of Santosh and your overwhelming support to our team. The entire Hero MotoSports Team Rally and the extended Hero Family is fully committed to aid the recovery and rehabilitation of our teammate."

Stage 4 also turned out to be challenge for fellow Indian rider and privateer Harith Noah, who suffered a nasty crash. The rider revealed that he lost half of his pants, and a piece of the knee brace as well, a result of the impact. His Sherco RTR 450 rally bike was also damaged in the process. However, the rider managed to continue with the rally and participated in Stage 5 as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.