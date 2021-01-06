Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4

CS Santosh is said to be awake and stable following the crash, but will have to forfeit the rally

Bengaluru-based CS Santosh had a late crash in Stage 4 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. The Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider suffered an impact to his head but is said to be in a conscious state when the paramedics arrived to him. The rider was taken to the hospital following the crash and is said to be stable, but this also means that he is out of Dakar this year. The news does come as a major disappointment, considering his progress over the first three stages. Santosh was placed 34th in the overall standings when at the start of Stage 4. For now, Santosh has been taken to a hospital in Riyadh for further medical attention.

Also Read: Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Riders Keep It Steady; Harith Noah Improves Form & Ashish Raorane Suffers A Crash In Stage 3

In an unfortunate incident, @cs_santosh22 suffered a crash in Stage 4 of #Dakar2021 today. He has been taken to a hospital in Riyadh. In the initial assessment, he seems stable.

Join us in wishing him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/ePbtRIsBcT — Hero MotoSports (@hero_motosports) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Hero's top rider Joaquim Rodrigues managed to break into the top 10, finishing Stage 4 in sixth place and is now 16th in the overall rankings. Sebastian Buhler showed progressed and finished the stage at P24, and is also 24th in the provisional overall standings.

For Indian Privateer, Harith Noah slipped down to 68th at the end of Stage 4, and is now placed 36th in the general standings. Lastly, Pune's Ashish Raorane showed progress and moved up to 75th place at the end of the stage. He has moved up to P80 in the general standings. In the Malle Moto class, Raorane has moved up a rank and is now placed 19th.

CS Santosh was placed 36th in the overall standings at the start of Stage 4 in the 2021 Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally remains one of the most challenging motorsport events out there and tests the competitor's strength both mentally and physically. This year though saw the advent of several safety enhancements for moto and quad riders including airbag vests in a bid to improve safety levels for the riders.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.