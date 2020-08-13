Ashok Leyland Records A Loss Of Rs. 389 Crore In Q1 FY2021

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ashok Leyland Records A Loss Of ₹ 389 Crore In Q1 FY2021

Ashok Leyland has recorded loss in the first quarter of 2021 owing to the coronavirus lockdown with no operations for almost two month of the quarter.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Ashok Leyland's revenue in the same quarter witnessed a steep drop of 88.54 per cent

Highlights

  • Ashok Leyland's revenue in Q1 FY21 witnessed a drop of 88.54 per cent.
  • The loss in this quarter is attributed to the coronavirus lockdown.
  • Its AVTR range of modular vehicles performed comparatively well.

Commercial vehicle major - Ashok Leyland Limited has reported a loss after tax of ₹ 389 crore in the first quarter of FY2021 as compared to the profit after tax (PAT) of ₹ 230 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue in the same quarter witnessed a steep drop of 88.54 per cent at ₹ 651 crore as compared to ₹ 5,684 crore it generated in the first quarter of the last financial year. The company has said that it has recorded loss in this quarter owing to the coronavirus lockdown with no operations for almost two month of the quarter.

Also Read: CV Sales July 2020: Ashok Leyland Almost Doubles Monthly Volumes Over June, But Sees 56% Decline In Y-o-Y Sales

e03b4q0o

The new AVTR modular truck platform has performed comparatively well.

Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland Limited said, "With the pandemic hitting us, this has been one of the most challenging quarters for the industry. We saw a significant decline in volumes, consequently, Ashok Leyland also saw a reduction in volume, affecting the financial performance of the company adversely. Despite the challenging times we went ahead and launched the unique Modular Business Platform "AVTR", which gives our customers the flexibility to choose vehicles as per their requirements. This will be a game changer in the industry and we have already rolled out over 2,000 of these vehicles till date this year and together with our LCV range we have already rolled out 10,000 BS VI vehicles. This is indeed a very encouraging sign for the quarters to follow."

Also Read: Hitachi ABB Plans To Launch New EV Charging System In India Under Partnership With Ashok Leyland

th3c4f0s

Ashok Leyland has delivered over 10,000 commercial vehicles in the said quarter.

0 Comments

In the first quarter the company successfully introduced its AVTR range of modular vehicles in the heavy commercial vehicle segment along with the intermediate commercial vehicle range of vehicles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2020 MG Gloster SUV With Silver Colour Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2020 MG Gloster SUV With Silver Colour Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Ashok Leyland Records A Loss Of Rs. 389 Crore In Q1 FY2021
Ashok Leyland Records A Loss Of Rs. 389 Crore In Q1 FY2021
Kia, Renault Market Share Grew In July, But Japanese Brands Still Dominate The Indian Market: Report
Kia, Renault Market Share Grew In July, But Japanese Brands Still Dominate The Indian Market: Report
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Engine Details Revealed; Launch Imminent
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Engine Details Revealed; Launch Imminent
Updated 2020 Kia Stinger Revealed In South Korea
Updated 2020 Kia Stinger Revealed In South Korea
Audi Dealership Destroyed In The Beirut Explosion
Audi Dealership Destroyed In The Beirut Explosion
Skoda Enyaq iV Teased Ahead Of Reveal In September
Skoda Enyaq iV Teased Ahead Of Reveal In September
Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh
Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh
Audi India Introduces New 'One App'; Provides A Single Platform For All Services
Audi India Introduces New 'One App'; Provides A Single Platform For All Services
Volvo Offers Discounts Of Rs. 3 Lakh On The XC 40 SUV
Volvo Offers Discounts Of Rs. 3 Lakh On The XC 40 SUV
Sony Marching Ahead With The Development Of The Vision-S Concept Electric Car
Sony Marching Ahead With The Development Of The Vision-S Concept Electric Car
NPCI Registers Over 86 Million FASTag Transactions In July 2020
NPCI Registers Over 86 Million FASTag Transactions In July 2020
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
MG Gloster SUV Teased Ahead Of Launch This Festive Season
MG Gloster SUV Teased Ahead Of Launch This Festive Season
General Motors CFO Dhivya Suryadevara Quits To Join Tech Startup Stripe
General Motors CFO Dhivya Suryadevara Quits To Join Tech Startup Stripe

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Ashok Leyland models

Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Engine Details Revealed; Launch Imminent
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Engine Details Revealed; Launch Imminent
2020 Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
2020 Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities