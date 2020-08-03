CV Sales July 2020: Ashok Leyland Almost Doubles Monthly Volumes Over June, But Sees 56% Decline In Y-o-Y Sales

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland today released the monthly sales numbers for July 2020, during which the company's total sales stood at 4775 units. Compared to the 10,926 units sold in July 2019, the company has witnessed a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) decline of 56 per cent. However, as against the 2394 vehicles sold in June 2020, Ashok Leyland registered a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of 99.45 per cent. These sales figures include both, the vehicles sold in India, as well as exports.

In the domestic market, Ashok Leyland's total sales for July 2020 stood at 4282 units, a decline of 58 per cent, as compared to the 10,100 units sold during the same month in 2019. However, compared to the 2394 vehicles sold in June 2020, Ashok Leyland registered an M-o-M growth of almost 79 per cent in the domestic market. This includes the combined sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) both trucks & buses, which stood at 1499 units, and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) sales that accounted for 2783 units.

Ashok Leyland's Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle sales stood at 1499 units, in July 2020

As for exports, in July 2020, Ashok Leyland's total exports stood at 493 units, a de-growth of about 40 per cent compared to the 826 units exported during the same month last year. This includes the 206 units of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle and 287 units of Light Commercial Vehicles. While the former witnessed a decline of 71 per cent and the LCV segment saw a massive growth of 135 per cent as far as exports are concerned.

