Ashok Leyland Introduces New Digital Solutions For Commercial Vehicles

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, has announced expanding its range of digital solutions with the introduction of the DigitAL Nxt. The new Digital Next package (stylised as DigitAL Nxt) offers a combination of three industry-first solutions, namely - iAlert 3.0, AL Cares, and Uptime Solution Centre. All three products are designed to help customers seamlessly manage their business digitally, offering features like an enhanced telematics system, vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, e-locker facility, and e-diagnostic features. The applications are compatible with all smartphones, making it simpler for vehicle owners to log on to and manage their business from any location.

Speaking about the digital solutions, Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, "We have invested in creating these digital solutions to enhance customer efficiency, performance, and profitability through various means of "anytime, anywhere" support for their vehicles. This will ensure that the customer enjoys the highest uptime with our vehicles and these solutions are unparalleled in the industry"

The new digital solutions have been updated to accommodate the technical complexities of BS6 vehicles

Ashok Leyland has been offering digital solutions to its customers for a few years now. The company introduced its Digital Marketplace in 2017 offering services like - i-Alert, LeyKart, ServiceMandi, and e-Diagnostics. And with DigitAL Nxt, Ashok Leyland takes things to the next level. With iAlert 3.0, the company has updated the system to accommodate the technical complexities of BS6 vehicles, offering a simplified and intuitive approach to monitor vital vehicle information. The on-board telematics system can pre-empt issues before they occur, giving the operators the chance to avoid glitches and steer clear of unforeseen expenses or unplanned delays. Additionally, the system also does vehicle health monitoring, vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, trip Management, route deviation tracking, fuel level management, alerts and reports, service reminders, driver monitoring, fleet management and dealer locator.

The on-board telematics system of iAlert 3.0 can pre-empt issues before they occur

The second features, Ashok Leyland Care (AL Care) offers quick access to vehicle details, e-locker facility for vehicle documents, service due reminders, convenient service booking, and real-time alerts. Finally, there is the Uptime Solution Centre, which acts as the central unit for all digital applications offered by Ashok Leyland. Built on the foundation of Bigdata and Cloud technologies, the platform offers AI-driven prognostics that help detect potential issues well in advance and offers real-time analysis of vehicle parameters to enable quick reactive support to get the vehicle back on road swiftly.

