Ashok Leyland Showcases New Jeet 4x4, Light Bullet Proof Vehicle At DefExpo 2022

At the ongoing DefExpo 2022 in Gujarat, Ashok Leyland showcased new vehicles aimed at military applications. One of these was the new Jeet 4x4. Called a Light General Service Vehicle, the Jeet shares its name and design with the Jeet LCV but gets notable upgrades.

The Jeet 4x4 gets a double cab design with a pair of rear doors and additional seating. The pick-up bed is shorter and there is a roll cage as well. Additional lights have been positioned above the cab while the suspension too is raised. The rear-wheel drive powertrain of the standard Jeet is replaced by a four-wheel drive set-up with the model sitting on wheels wrapped in off-road centric tyres.

Ashok Leyland said that the Jeet 4x4 was “equipped to perform in hills, high altitude, cross country, plains & desert terrain.”

The company also showcased a four-wheel drive Light Bullet Proof Vehicle (LBPV). The company said that the LBPV was designed to carry up to 6 soldiers into various tactical mission scenarios. The model could traverse a multitude of terrains, came with a weapons mount and features all-wheel independent suspension, ride height management and ABS.