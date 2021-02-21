New Cars and Bikes in India
Ashok Leyland's Vijayawada Plant Begins Production For Commercial Buses

Charanpreet Singh
Highlights

  • Ashok Leyland's new Vijaywada facility is a complete green facility
  • The new plant also has an electric vehicle development centre
  • The facility is located 40 km away from Vijayawada

Ashok Leyland on Friday announced the commencement of commercial production of buses at its new Vijayawada plant in Andhra Pradesh. The auto manufacturer made this announcement on Friday through a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing. Located around 40 km away from Vijayawada, this new manufacturing plant is spread over 75 acres of land, which is equipped with the latest technologies to deliver high-quality standards from the brand. The plant has a production capacity of 4,800 buses annually, which is the first of Ashok Leyland plant in the state. The facility also has a state-of-the-art learning centre and an advanced service training centre.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Launches Falcon Super And Gazl Buses In Saudi Arabia​

The company said in a regulatory filing that, "we wish to inform you that the commercial production of the buses at the plant set up at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh has commenced on February 19, 2021."

Ashok Leyland's new Vijayawada facility is built with an investment of about ₹ 140 crore. Moreover, the company claims that the plant is capable of producing the entire range of buses from the brand. It also includes an EV development centre that comprises a futuristic conveyor line, pilot assembly line and prototype development.

Also Read: CV Sales January 2021: Ashok Leyland Registers 11% Y-o-Y Growth

The company had recently announced that it has increased the sourcing of clean energy to 60 per cent for its countrywide operations. Now, 75 per cent of its energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and 60 per cent across India is attained through the solar rooftop, solar ground mount, and wind-based renewable energy.

