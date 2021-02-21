Ashok Leyland's Vijayawada Plant Begins Production For Commercial Buses

The new manufacturing plant is spread over 75 acres of land, which is located 40 km away from Vijayawada.

Ashok Leyland on Friday announced the commencement of commercial production of buses at its new Vijayawada plant in Andhra Pradesh. The auto manufacturer made this announcement on Friday through a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing. Located around 40 km away from Vijayawada, this new manufacturing plant is spread over 75 acres of land, which is equipped with the latest technologies to deliver high-quality standards from the brand. The plant has a production capacity of 4,800 buses annually, which is the first of Ashok Leyland plant in the state. The facility also has a state-of-the-art learning centre and an advanced service training centre.

The company said in a regulatory filing that, "we wish to inform you that the commercial production of the buses at the plant set up at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh has commenced on February 19, 2021."

Ashok Leyland's new Vijayawada facility is built with an investment of about ₹ 140 crore. Moreover, the company claims that the plant is capable of producing the entire range of buses from the brand. It also includes an EV development centre that comprises a futuristic conveyor line, pilot assembly line and prototype development.

The new manufacturing plant is entirely a green facility that is fitted with rooftop solar panels, LED lighting, battery-operated vehicles for in-plant movement, positive water balance, zero discharge and more.

The company had recently announced that it has increased the sourcing of clean energy to 60 per cent for its countrywide operations. Now, 75 per cent of its energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and 60 per cent across India is attained through the solar rooftop, solar ground mount, and wind-based renewable energy.

