Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 Production Model Revealed

Just nine months after announcing the project, the production iteration Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged has been revealed alongside confirmation that customer car build will commence in September. Designer Ian Callum has evolved the concept shown in 2019 with a revised interior, more trim options and definitive chassis and powertrain set up. In fact, Callum talked about this venture even in our exclusive episode of Freewheeling With SVP and gave us a hint that the car is on the way.

The Vanquish 25 now features over 350 engineering, material and design changes that transform the much-loved car into a more practical and relevant GT. Having covered over 32,000 kms of rigorous testing on UK's broad range of road types and qualities, as well as multiple sessions on both the wet and dry tracks at Michelin's Ladoux proving ground, engineers carefully determined a crisper set up to amplify the driving experience of a classic GT. Highly tuned rebound and compression of the Bilstein dampers provides composure with noticeably more agility and control. Careful bush selection, stiffer anti roll bars, a 10mm lower ride height, up to 60mm wider track and specific Michelin Pilot Sport tyre compounds assure linearity in roll and composure without resorting to a rock-solid track feel that contemporary GTs often lean towards. Steering feel, aided by the fitting of a more slender wheel rim, lower seating position and the suspension improvements, is sharper with more feedback to reward the enthusiast driver. The overall result is a more versatile GT eminently suitable for everyday use.

Ian Callum, Founder, Callum Designs, said, "The designers, engineers and craftspeople have poured all their energy into breathing new life into the car, pushing the boundaries of every detail: flawless surface finishes, tight shutlines and a crafted interior I believe you'll enjoy spending time in. I'm particularly impressed with how it drives. From the lower, more sculpted and cossetting seat, the crisper steering with enhanced feel to just the glorious way it sounds, I think we have created something quite special."

The Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged is offered with eight trim colours, three transmission variants - manual, auto and semi-automatic - as well as three bespoke 20-inch wheel choices. The car's leather trim is provided by Bridge of Weir Leather Company, while Bremont's removable pocket watch, an industry-first, remains prominent in the interior that now includes brushed or polished dark chrome details, and a walnut veneer option instead of carbon. Mulberry has developed the luggage to fit snugly in the rear of the cabin.

R-Reforged has now also revealed revisions to the engine and the engineers have detailed the area with carbon and leather dressing alongside the bespoke carbon intake system and tuned equal length stainless steel primary collectors that create a sonorous V12 howl from the 580bhp engine. The car will be built starting September with initial cars destined for Europe and Latin America.

