Aston Martin DBX 707 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 4.63 Crore

The world’s most powerful luxury SUV, Aston Martin DBX 707 has arrived in India at a jaw-dropping ex-showroom price of Rs. 4.63 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new Aston Martin DBX 707 is the more potent version of the standard Aston Martin DBX which is offered in India at Rs. 4.15 crore, and the 707 denotes the horses the car produces, hence the title of the world’s most powerful luxury SUV. It is quicker than the Lamborghini Urus and is now the most luxurious super SUV money can buy. Globally, the car rivals the Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari Purosangue and of course the Lamborghini Urus.

The Aston Martin DBX 707 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that develops 707 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 9-speed wet clutch gearbox that can manage increased torque loadings for smoother shifts. The Super SUV also does the 0-100 kmph run in 3.3 seconds, equal only to the Ferrari Purosangue but 0.3 seconds faster than the Lamborghini Urus, while the Bentley Bentayga has a slightly slower figure of 3.9 seconds. And so, it also has a superior top speed, 311 kmph to be precise.

The Aston Martin DBX 707 retains the basic architecture and triple volume air chambers of the DBX V8 and consists of a dedicated chassis. The DBX 707 features new damper valving and recalibration of spring volume switching to improve body control and steering response, while the electronic power steering system is adjusted to improve steering feel for better cornering ability. The Aston Martin DBX 707 also gives the driver easier ability to adjust the yaw of the car with natural pedal or steering inputs. Even the eARC (Electronic Active Roll Control) system is slightly tweaked to heighten the sense of agility and improve the dynamic balance of the large SUV.

As far as styling goes, the Aston Martin DBX 707 features a new front end, different than the one on the DBX. The car receives a larger front grille and all-new design of DRL with new air intakes and brake cooling ducts, plus a new front splitter profile. An enlarged satin chrome grille features double vanes, while the six horizontal bars are now split. The dark satin chrome window surrounds and new louvred bonnet blades compliments the overall design. The flanks with gloss black side sills now feature a heavily sculpted profile. The Aston Martin DBX 707 also welcomes the addition of soft-close doors. The rear features a new lip spoiler to the roof wing, is finished in satin black while a gloss black treatment is added to the diffuser of the new exhaust.

The Aston Martin DBX 707’s interior features a dark chrome finish to switchgear as standard. Bright chrome and carbon fibre can be specified as an option. Piano Black veneer is standard with carbon fibre or bronze metal mesh veneer finishes available as an option. Sport seats, 16-way electric adjustment plus heating in front and rear, embroidered Aston Martin wings on the headrest, a contrast stripe down the centre of the seat and perforation pattern in the seat back and base cushion are all part of the standard fitment in the Aston Martin DBX 707.