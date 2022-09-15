Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus vs Aston Martin DBX: What Sets Them Apart- In Photos

It took 75 years for Ferrari to do the unthinkable, but it has finally happened. The Italian luxury sports car manufacturer based in Maranello introduced its first-ever SUV to the world in the form of the Ferrari Purosangue. While the company refrains from calling it an SUV, the body style says otherwise. In its defense though, Ferrari says that the car features a lower stance, has better weight distribution, and offers more power than the competition. Now, such a marketing strategy isn't uncommon among automakers, but the fact remains that the Super SUV segment has a new member, and it takes the fight straight to Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX.

Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus vs Aston Martin DBX: Performance

Let’s dive straight into the most crucial aspect that separates the three. The Ferrari Purosangue is perhaps the best car in the segment, on paper. Well, almost!

We say that because although Ferrari holds nearly all the aces, the Aston Martin DBX trumps the former with its 0-100 kmph time of 3.3 seconds, better by only 0.2 seconds.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante too claims the same 0-100 kmph figure as the Purosangue.

However, the newest SUV has bragging rights over every other pre-requisite. It employs a superior engine- 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12; more power- 715 bhp & 716 Nm; as well as a greater top speed of 310 kmph.

Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus vs Aston Martin DBX: Dimensions

Remember how Ferrari claims that the Purosangue isn’t an SUV? Well, that comes to haunt the carmaker as both the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX present a better case when it comes to convenience.

The crossover design affects its overall dimensions which invariably affects its cargo space. With a depleted storage space of 473-litre, both Urus and DBX have an upper hand here with 575-litre and 637-litre of cargo space respectively.

That’s not all, the Purosangue also loses crucial points with its smallest footprint tag in the segment.

The Urus is longer, while the DBX is taller and even sits on a better wheelbase.

The Purosangue on the other hand is the widest in the segment.

Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus vs Aston Martin DBX: Features

The Purosangue’s cabin features a curvy dashboard with a digital driver’s display and a brand-new 10-inch touchscreen pointed directly in front of the passenger. Touch-sensitive controls for the heating system in the middle of the car, and a rotary dial that pops out are a few cool features on the latest Ferrari SUV. We also like the backward-hinged rear doors, identical to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, while the bucket seats are electrically adjustable.

Lamborghini Urus finds a lot of components trickled from other Volkswagen Group models including the dual interior touchscreen - that debuted on the new generation Audi A8. The unit is completely customisable and puts out a lot of information from vehicle settings to navigation, and a whole lot more. You also get an analog intervention in form of buttons including the jet fighter-inspired start-stop button.

But, it's the cabin of the Aston Martin DBX that better equates with that enormous price tag it carries. It's one of the most opulent interiors in the segment and everything here is highly customisable. The interior is finished in dual-tone Beige & Indigo colour while you get dual contrast stitching on the upholstery and AM logo on the seats' headrests. The central console is finished in piano black. You get several buttons on the central console to toggle driving modes and operate other functions along with a rotary dial and home buttons for the 10.25-inch TFT infotainment screen.