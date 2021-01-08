Aston Martin F1 Team Sheds Racing Point Pink After Partnering With Cognizant 

When the Racing Point revealed the rebranding of its team to Aston Martin, it reiterated that the signature "pink" colour which came from title sponsor BWT. But now the team has shed the pink and gone with the classic Aston Martin green enabled by its new title sponsor Cognizant technologies. It is said that BWT may also retain a presence on the project with some form of branding. However, title sponsorship goes to Cognizant in a multi-year deal which has accepted the dark green as the primary colour for the livery for the car. BWT insisted on the pink which is why Aston Martin shopped for a new sponsor.

"The return of Aston Martin to F1 after more than 60 years away is a landmark moment in the history of the sport," said team boss Lawrence Stroll. "Everyone knows what Aston Martin stands for, but the F1 team will allow us to take the essence of the brand to new places, building on the strong foundations laid by the previous iterations of the team," he added.

"Our global brands have much in common. We are both innovative, forward-looking firms that like to move fast, stay focused, and lead from the front," said Brian Humphries, Cognizant CEO.

"We understand the incredible power of today's advanced technologies and how to harness them to engineer unique customer experiences," added.

Otman Szafnauer, the team principal for Aston Martin Cognizant F1 racing stated that its new tech partner Cognizant's expertise and resources will add to the new factory that the team is building enabling better IT operations and performance on the track.

"There's so much for me to discover over the next few months and I'm incredibly determined to help make this team even more successful. Before we know it, we will be at the first race, seeing this famous name back where it belongs," said four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel who joins the team as its brand ambassador and lead driver after a six-year stint at Ferrari.

