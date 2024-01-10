Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 97,500
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 10, 2024
- Ather 450S prices now start from Rs 97,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
- Makes it around Rs 20,000 more affordable than rivals like the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube
- Scooter gets no mechanical or feature updates
Ather Energy has reduced prices of the 450S electric scooter by up to Rs 25,000 depending on the variant. Ather’s entry-level scooter is now priced from Rs 97,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) in its home city of Bengaluru. The ex-showroom price includes subsidies at the centre and state levels. The reduction in pricing comes weeks after Bajaj introduced a new entry variant of its all-electric Chetak scooter for the Indian market.
As before, buyers can option the Pro Pack to the 450S, now for an additional Rs 10,000, adding bits such as multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, auto-hold, turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia and four ride modes.
Commenting on the revised pricing for the 450S, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Ather is embarking on an aggressive growth journey to tap into the growing demand for electric scooters. To meet this demand, we are adding about 100 retail touchpoints this quarter taking our total touchpoints to 350. Along with this, we have reintroduced our entry-level scooter - the 450S at a very compelling price point that appeals to a wider set of buyers. The Ather 450S at this new price makes for a strong value proposition, bringing the quality & assurance of Ather at a more accessible price point.”
Ather has made no change to the 450S with the electric scooter continuing to feature the same 2.9 kWh battery pack giving it a claimed range of up to 115 km per charge. The scooter can hit 40 kmph in a claimed 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 90 kmph.
The 450S’ main competition in the segment remains the Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube. At its revised pricing, the Ather 450S is up to Rs 17,500 more affordable than the base Chetak Urbane and about Rs 20,000 more affordable than the iQube in New Delhi. Prices for the Bajaj Chetak start at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the iQube is priced from Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
