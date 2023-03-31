  • Home
Ather 450X To Get IPL Livestreaming Feature In Latest OTA Update

Ather Electric is all set to offer livestreaming as a feature on the 450X with its latest OTA update that will be rolled out on April 1, 2023. It is likely to be an April Fool’s prank.
carandbike Team
31-Mar-23
Imagine having an Ather 450X and livestreaming an IPL match right as you ride on your way from work to home? Sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong! It is highly dangerous and can lead to fatal consequences. But Ather Energy has released a teaser on its social media handles that the latest OTA (over the air) update to be rolled out on April 1, 2023 will allow Ather 450X users to livestream IPL matches on the screen of the scooter. 

While some of us will really want a livestreaming option on our scooter, Ather Energy is unlikely to offer such a feature. It is of course, an April Fool’s Day prank and no self-respecting two-wheeler manufacture will offer something so frivolous. Having said that, reactions on the social media post and the fake authenticity of it, getting cricketers like Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson to be a part of the TVC may have swayed a few people. It is refreshing to see automotive manufacturers not taking themselves seriously and getting into banter every once in a while. 

What we will say is, well played Ather Energy! You definitely had us there, not gonna lie! 

